Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s tally past 33,000-mark; Maharashtra worst-hit with over 10,000 cases

Thursday, April 30, 2020
COVID19
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2020 1:58:38 am
Coronavirus in India and World LIVE Updates: With 1,018 new cases reported in last 24 hours, the Covid-19 tally in India surged past the 33,000-mark to stand at 33,610, while the death toll rose to 1,075. The state of Maharashtra and Gujarat continued to see a rise in cases on Thursday, with cases in the former crossing 10,000-mark.

According to the Health Ministry, 630 patients recovered in past one day, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,372. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said the recovery rate in India has thus improved to 25.19% while the case fatality stood at 3.2%. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to say that India will fight Covid-19 courageously and will remain eternally proud of its frontline workers.

Meanwhile, on the global front, the novel coronavirus has so far claimed at least 2,30,615 lives and infected at least 3.2 million people worldwide since its outbreak at the beginning of this year, according to a tally by John Hopkins University. The United States continues to be the worst-hit, with over 10,53,036 cases and over 61,547 deaths. The worst-affected countries in the world after the US in terms of infections are Spain (2,39,639), Italy (2,05,463), United Kingdom (1,72,478) and France (1,66,628).

01:58 (IST)01 May 2020
Punjab: Woman booked for drug peddling tests positive for coronavirus; five cops quarantined

A 35-year old woman arrested by Sangrur police for alleged drug peddling tested positive for coronavirus Thursday.
She was arrested by Amargarh police of Sangrur and sent to Ludhiana Women’s Jail on April 28.
However before being lodged at Ludhiana Women’s Jail, she underwent medical check-up and was tested for coronavirus. She tested positive and has been admitted at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.
An FIR against her was registered at Amargarh police station of Sangrur under the sections 21/29/61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
Sangrur SSP Sandeep Garg said that as per orders, Ludhiana women’s jail has been designated for new entrants to handle COVID pandemic and hence the woman did not enter Sangrur jail. He said she was directly sent to Ludhiana women’s jail.
“Five of our policemen including an ASI, head constables and constables who came in contact with her have been quarantined and will be tested,” said SSP.

Authorities across states have begun preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers.

*Authorities across states have begun preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country, where they are stranded for over a month due to the lockdown.

*The state of Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in India as total coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday evening, the state health department said. The tally now reads 10,498 cases with 583 new cases registered today while the death toll now sits at 459.

* In Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the lockdown in the state would continue in some form or the other till a vaccine against Covid-19 is invented. Deb made the remarks after holding a four-and-a-half-hour-long all-party meeting on Wednesday night.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a video-interaction with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan on the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown. The economist told the former Congress chief that India needs to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown and open up its economy in a "measured way" as it does not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long.

 

