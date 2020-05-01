Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India’s tally past 33,000-mark; Maharashtra worst-hit with over 10,000 cases

Authorities across states have begun preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers.

*Authorities across states have begun preparations to help lakhs of migrant workers and students reach their homes from different parts of the country, where they are stranded for over a month due to the lockdown.

*The state of Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state in India as total coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 10,000-mark on Thursday evening, the state health department said. The tally now reads 10,498 cases with 583 new cases registered today while the death toll now sits at 459.

As many as 8,372 have recovered from Covid-19 so far.

* In Tripura, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the lockdown in the state would continue in some form or the other till a vaccine against Covid-19 is invented. Deb made the remarks after holding a four-and-a-half-hour-long all-party meeting on Wednesday night.

*Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a video-interaction with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan on the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown. The economist told the former Congress chief that India needs to be cleverer in lifting the lockdown and open up its economy in a "measured way" as it does not have the capacity to support people across the spectrum for too long.