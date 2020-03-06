Coronavirus in Gujarat: One more test negative; sufficient API to last three months, says Union minister Sadanand Gowda

As of Thursday evening, a total of nine patients were admitted to the isolation wards across the state (Representational: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) As of Thursday evening, a total of nine patients were admitted to the isolation wards across the state (Representational: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

While a 60-year-old couple, who were admitted with Coronavirus symptoms in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, tested negative on Thursday, another person who was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday based on their travel history, also tested negative.

According to Dr Umang Mishra, senior medical officer (epidemic) health department, the Ahmedabad patient had a travel history to Italy. As of Thursday evening, a total of nine patients were admitted to the isolation wards across the state in various Civil Hospitals. Dr Mishra, also the nodal officer of the nCOVID for the state, added that the patient admitted at the Himmatnagar hospital is from Modasa (see table).

According to a top official of the AMC-run SVP Hospital, where the elderly couple were admitted, the two continue to be there in the hospital for observation purposes and treatment, especially since the woman was diagnosed with pneumonia. Both are Ahmedabad residents, who had travelled to Japan in the recent past.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani addressed mediapersons on the sidelines of a medical conference, stating that facility for screening has been made at Surat and Ahmedabad international airports and the state machinery is working as per the central government advisories. On Wednesday, the central government had directed regardless of the country anyone is travelling from, all international passengers are expected to be screened.

At the same conference, D V Sadanand Gowda, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers assured that there is no shortage of medicines despite a ban on the export of 26 advanced pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from China and there is sufficient stock to last three months.

Chief secretary Anil Mukim had sent a communication Wednesday to all district collectors and municipal commissioners outlining measures to be taken to prevent the spread of 2019-nCOVID as per the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the steps prescribed were that the collector’s office has to assign a nodal officer for their jurisdiction, submit a containment plan to the state government, map all hospitals within their jurisdiction viable for provisioning an isolation ward.

Speaking to this paper, Ahmedabad collector K K Nirala said the steps listed out are being complied with. He also added, “We are in touch with private medical practitioners affiliated with the Indian Medical Association (IMA). We have also made our staff aware that in case of any emergency, they will be the point of contact for implementation of the advised measures.”

Experts root for greater transparency, info from govt

Discussing the ways to contain the spread of Coronavirus, medical practitioners and public health experts said that a robust referral system, combating the ‘infodemic’ that is health-related misinformation while facilitating better coordination with a central source of information could prove to be effective in the longer-run.

They were speaking at the Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) at the IIM-A on Thursday. Urogynecologist Dr Aparna Hegde, who also works in the area of maternal and child health through her NGO ARMMAN, said that the virus has affected the middle-class strata, a spread to the urban poor sector or to the rural population, can see all “hell break loose.” “You are speaking then about populations living in such close proximity… The problem with coronavirus is it can transmit even without symptoms,” she said, wondering what a breakout in the Dharavi slum of Mumbai or a rural outpost in Bihar may lead to.

She also questioned the effectiveness of thermal scanning and the steps taken so far. “Thermal screening can pick up only 20-50 per cent of the people who may be having the virus. There is no literal check being made on where all these people have visited before coming to India. That is how they missed out the Delhi patient, who should have been a party. Right now, the government needs to take charge and have a central source of information. A space where the daily number of cases, potential treatments being provided, a list of where services such as diagnostics, hospitals etc would be available.”

“Information on coronavirus prevention should be given out very clearly. We (on behalf of ARMMAN), have proposed to the Government of India that we are ready to send information to ASHA workers to equip them to handle coronavirus and on how to prevent its transmission. There should not be a community-spread although it has happened in the case of Jaipur (where a group of 15 from Italy were confirmed along with their driver who came in contact with the group).”

Dr Meenu Singh, professor at PGI (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research), Chandigarh stressed on the need to have “a universal kind of preparedness for these kind of global emergencies.” …Our level of alertness has to be high,” Singh said.

“I was really impressed with Bangladesh because there they have not reported a single patient. They have a pretty good trade relationship with China. Either they don’t know about it or they don’t have it, there are two possibilities. It is possible then that this infection can be contained,” Singh added.

Public health researcher Anant Bhan exemplified with Kerala as a successful model when it comes to tackling such emergencies with a standard response of the public health system, especially in light of tackling Nipah virus and containing coronavirus after three patients reported complete recovery.

“The good part with 2019-nCOVID is we did not get many cases here in India despite being reported first in December 2019… It seems that in some states the health system is doing better or is more cognisant… Kerala is a good example… with a strong community-level support service, contact tracing… They have a lot of local-level action – district-level hospitals were upgraded, they ensured state level leadership stepped up on a regular basis with the minister making statement on a daily basis….,” Bhan said.

“With this, they managed to avert another problem, which is the ‘infodemic’ or misinformation or disinformation. Infodemic has preceded the cases, in India. There were departments from the government unfortunately (Ayush Ministry) which were talking about therapies with absolutely no evidence behind them. It is important to be on top of the misinformation wave which I don’t think the government has done well,” added Bhan.

