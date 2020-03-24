Coronavirus: In Andhra Pradesh, ward volunteers double up as front-line testers

The government has also asked health officials to check and sanitise all households within 3 kms of the residences of the six people who have tested positive so far. (File Photo) The government has also asked health officials to check and sanitise all households within 3 kms of the residences of the six people who have tested positive so far. (File Photo)

The village and ward volunteers hired by the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure delivery of government services and schemes to beneficiaries are now being deployed to visit households across the state to identify foreign returnees and check for any suspected cases of COVID-19.

About 4.5 lakh volunteers are visiting households in 11,158 villages and 3,786 wards to spread awareness on the precautions families should take and also to check for anyone showing symptoms. So far, these volunteers have traced over 13,000 people who recently returned from foreign travel and ensured that they remain under a 14-day isolation since the first week of February.

“As part of the control measures taken up by the government, all the village and ward volunteers have been instructed to go on a house-to-house survey, check on foreign returnees, take their details and most importantly, make sure that every foreign returnee is home-isolated. So far, of the 1.41 crore targeted households, 1.33 crore have been covered in the survey. So far, we have traced 13,301 foreign returnees. Of all those identified, 2,222 have completed 28-days in observation, 11,026 are still under home isolation and 53 are under hospital observation,” said M Sucharitha, Home and Disaster Management Minister. “As all the positive cases (in the state) are foreign-returnees so far, it is important to identify and track them as quickly as possible and put them in isolation and the village volunteers are the first ones to get that information. They are risking their lives as much as the doctors, nurses and health officials,” she said.

The visits by volunteers are followed up by Auxiliary Nurse Midwife staff and Accredited Social Health Activist workers to check if the family members or others came in contact with the foreign returnees or if any of them are experiencing symptoms. “In case they come across a suspected case, they are immediately alerting the medical teams and keeping them isolated,’’ a health department official said.

The government has also asked health officials to check and sanitise all households within 3 kms of the residences of the six people who have tested positive so far. The government has also launched a massive screening exercise across all airports and seaports. “Apart from airports we have seaports like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Gangavaram where ships from various countries come. Only after checking the health of crew members of a ship for 14 days, ships are being allowed to berth. Quarantine facilities have been arranged,” an official said.

