Coronavirus: Hyderabad man back from UK tests positive

A fourth person in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, authorities said. Health officials said a man, who arrived from Scotland recently, developed symptoms and was referred to Gandhi Hospital, where his swabs tested were confirmed positive on Monday.

The previous three people who had tested positive to the virus have recovered, they said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has decided that all passengers — both Indian and foreign nationals — arriving at the Hyderabad airport from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany and Spain, either through direct flights or via hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, or having a travel history to these seven countries after February 15 will be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival in Hyderabad.

The government has put in place a mechanism to counsel the passengers on the need to be quarantined and the procedure being adopted.

