Coronavirus Live New Updates: Delhi reports 648 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; Mumbai logs 761 cases, 3 fatalities

Mumbai city reported 811 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, while 1.909 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the city stands at 8,610.

India reported 17,092 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Saturday, data from the Union health ministry said. The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 1,09,568.

New Covid cases in Mumbai dropped further to 978 on Friday, a day after the city registered 1,265 cases. Mumbai’s daily caseload plunged by 22.6 per cent in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 7.8 per cent in the city with 12,452 tests conducted on Friday. The city also witnessed two Covid-related deaths. A nine-year-old girl, who had underlying comorbidities such as epilepsy and glycogen Storage Disorder Type III, succumbed to the infection.

A graph depicting the Covid-19 trend in India. (Source: Twitter)

Delhi on Friday reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, while three more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department.This is the second consecutive day when the daily case count has been recorded in the range of 800-1,000. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi’s caseload climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said.