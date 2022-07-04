Coronavirus Live New Updates: Delhi reports 648 Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths; Mumbai logs 761 cases, 3 fatalities

Coronavirus Live New Updates, July 4: The city if Delhi reported 648 new covid-19 cases on Sunday and 5 pandemic-related deaths. The positivity rate stands at 4.29% . Meanwhile Mumbai city recorded 761 fresh Covid-19 cases.
India reported 16,103 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, down from 17,092 infections logged Saturday, and 31 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases now stand at 1,11,711 and 5,25,199 deaths have been recorded across the country till date. As many as 4,28,65,519 patients have been discharged, the health ministry data also shows.
The ministry of health on Saturday released data on India’s cumulative vaccination coverage. According to the data, more than 8 lakh vaccine doses were administered on July 2, 2022. The report stated: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 197.94 Crore (1,97,94,45,839) as on July 2. More than 8 lakh (8,84,921) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further. The ministry on Saturday also conducted a vaccination drive for eligible school children in Puducherry under the #HarGharDastak 2.0 programme.
Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 91 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,727, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.
Raipur led with 26 cases, followed by 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Durg and eight in Surguja, while 15 districts did not report any case, he said.
The recovery count rose by 110 to reach 11,39,668, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,021, the official said. (PTI)
Chhattisgarh on Sunday recorded 91 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.06 per cent, taking the tally in the state to 11,54,727, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,038, an official said.
Raipur led with 26 cases, followed by 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Durg and eight in Surguja, while 15 districts did not report any case, he said.
The recovery count rose by 110 to reach 11,39,668, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,021, the official said. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu has witnessed a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases. It saw 2,672 in the last 24 hours, including two returnees from Maldives, pushing the overall tally to 34,82,775 till date, the Health Department said on Sunday.
There were no fatalities in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 38,026, a bulletin said here. As many as 1,487 people recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,30,245 leaving 14,504 active infections.
Chennai registered 1,072 new cases followed by Chengalpet 373, Coimbatore 145, Tiruvallur 131 and Tiruchirappalli 104, while the remaining were spread across districts. Tirupathur recorded the least with two fresh cases. (PTI)
Mumbai on Sunday recorded 761 new coronavirus positive cases and three fatalities, the city civic body said.
With this addition, the city's overall infection tally rose to 11,15,042 and death toll to 19,617. Of the 761 new patients, 720 are asymptomatic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in its bulletin.
Of the three patients who succumbed to the infection during the day, two deceased - a 76-year-old man and a 33-year-old man - had co-morbidies. The third patient was a 88-year-old man. (PTI)
Gujarat on Sunday reported 456 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,33,698, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,947, a state health department official said.
The recovery count increased by 386 during the day and reached 12,19,203, leaving the state with an active caseload of 13,548, he added.
He said Ahmedabad led with 207 cases, followed by 97 in Surat, 41 in Vadodara, 15 Bhavnagar, among other districts. A government release said 11.15 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 12,372 on Sunday. (PTI)
The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,44,711 on Sunday after the detection of 108 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,743, an official said.
The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.6 per cent, he added. The recovery count increased by 53 with 691 active cases, the official informed. (PTI)
Telangana on Sunday recorded 457 new Covid-19 cases so far Hyderabad district registered the highest number of cases with 285.
A health department bulletin said 494 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,93,521. The recovery rate was at 98.90 per cent. (PTI)
Kerala on Sunday recorded 3,322 fresh Covid-19 cases and two deaths which raised the total caseload in the State to 66,53,272 and the fatalities to 70,048 respectively.
The State reported that 3,258 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours and that the active cases increased to 28,720, according to official data.
On Saturday, the southern State reported 3,642 fresh cases and nine deaths. (PTI)
Shanghai and Beijing, China's top two cities which went through stringent Covid-19 lockdowns in the last two months due to the spread of the Omicron variant, has accelerated the resumption of rail and air services, gearing up for the summer travel peak as the number of cases came down drastically.
The Chinese mainland reported 385 cases, including 75 positive cases on Saturday.
Of the 75 locally-transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases, 61 were reported from Anhui Province, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. The rest of the cases were reported from Shandong, Jiangsu, Shaanxi and in Shanghai, the commission said. (PTI)
Sikkim reported six new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 39,254, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.
East Sikkim recorded five fresh cases, and South Sikkim registered one infection.
Sikkim now has 47 active cases and 37,998 people have recovered from the disease so far and 755 others migrated out, the bulletin said. (PTI)
▪️New cases in State: 826
▪️New cases in B'lore: 746
▪️Positivity rate: 3.25%
▪️Discharges: 600(B'lore-573)
▪️Deaths: 0
▪️Active cases in State: 6,666
▪️Active cases in B'lore: 6,248
▪️Tests: 25,348
The city if Delhi reported 648 new covid-19 cases on Sunday and 5 pandemic-related deaths. The positivity rate stands at 4.29% while there are a total of 3,268 active cases in the city and 785 patients recovered today.
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 2,962 Covid-19 cases, including 761 in Mumbai, and one more patient of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron besides six fatalities, the health department said in a bulletin.
With the latest additions, Maharashtra's tally of infections rose to 79,85,296 and the Covid-19 death toll to 1,47,940. A day earlier, the state had seen 2,971 cases and five fatalities. The state is now left with 22,485 active cases. (PTI)
Puducherry has registered 97 new Covid-19 cases, marking a dip in the number of fresh infections, a senior official said on Sunday. On Saturday, the Union Territory reported 101 cases.
Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said the 97 cases surfaced during examination of 1,214 samples in the last 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality reported.
The active cases were 513 today while nine patients out of them were in hospitals and the remaining 504 in home quarantine. (PTI)
Since the pandemic began, more than 6 million people have died from COVID around the world. The good news is that we now have a wide range of treatments as well as highly effective vaccines which have helped reduce the number of severe Covid cases.
Still, some people are more likely to get very sick or die from COVID than others. Our research, carried out before vaccines became available, showed that obesity is one of the factors that increases a person’s risk of being hospitalised or dying from COVID. We have now followed this up with a new study looking at how body weight affects the uptake and effectiveness of Covid vaccines, and discovered that being underweight can also be a risk factor for severe disease. (Read More)
After the country started reporting Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, virologists and experts have cautioned against worrying endlessly about infections. Staying vigilant is important but there is no need to panic as most people in the country have been vaccinated or been infected.
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s report, India’s active caseload currently stands at 17,698 and the weekly positivity rate is at 0.58 per cent. Noted virologist, Dr Shahid Jameel, told The Indian Express why we should stop worrying about infections. Anuradha Mascarenhas writes
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a spike in coronavirus infection with the state reporting a five-fold increase in cases in June compared to May and 82 fresh cases in the first two days of July.
The positivity rate has shot up from 0.8 in May to 6.6 in July, an official said and dubbed the development "worrying". Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, chief medical officer, Kangra, issued an alert in the district on Sunday regarding the spurt in Covid-19 cases. (PTI)
Ladakh recorded 35 fresh Covid cases that took the overall infection tally to 28,464, officials said on Sunday.
This was the highest single-day rise in four months and took the number of active cases to 111 – all in Leh district, they said. Kargil district does not have any active case and the last Covid patient was discharged on June 29.
Amid a spike in Covid cases, authorities have announced a 15-day summer break in government and private schools from July 4 and urged people to strictly follow the SOPs like wearing masks at public places. (PTI)
Odisha recorded 346 cases on Sunday, the highest spike in over four months, pushing the tally to 12,90,538, the health department said.
The test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 per cent from 1.7 per cent the previous day, it said. On February 22, the state had logged 428 cases. The coronavirus death toll, however, remained at 9,126.
The fresh infections, detected out of 12,897 samples, comprise 49 children.
Odisha now has 1,310 active cases, while a total of 12,80,049 people have recovered from the disease so far, it added.
Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 457 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection tally to 7,28,968, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of these cases on Saturday, the district currently has 4,979 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
One death was reported on Saturday, which raised the COVID-19 toll in the district to 11,908, the official said, adding that the recovery count in Thane has reached 7,101,624. (PTI)