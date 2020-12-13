Coronavirus highlights, Dec 13: BJP chief Nadda tests positive; Bahrain approves Sinopharm vaccine

Bahrain said Sunday it approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. (AP/File)

BJP national president J P Nadda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday even as the Union Health Ministry said India’s active caseload had fallen to 3.62 per cent of the total cases. India recorded 30,254 new cases on Sunday, taking the country’s total tally to over 98.57 lakh.

India reported one of the lowest cases per million population in the world (158) in the last seven days; much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, it underlined. “The total recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 as on date. The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakh (90,00,918) as on date,” the ministry highlighted.

Meanwhile, Bahrain approved the use of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine, following its earlier approval of a vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Bahrain’s state-run news agency said the Sinopharm vaccine would be available in the island kingdom off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

Here are the top Covid-19 developments that you need to know today

BJP National President JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19

BJP national president JP Nadda tested positive for Covid-19, he said in a tweet on Sunday. He requested those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate and get themselves checked. “My condition is alright and I am following all instructions after going for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who got in touch with me in the last few days to isolate themselves and undergo test,” he tweeted.

There has been no compromise in clinical testing of Covid-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang

Scientist Gagandeep Kang said that though vaccines for coronavirus were being developed in a short period of time, there had been absolutely no compromise in their clinical testing, reported PTI.

Kang, associated with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness also said that there should be equitable COVID-19 vaccine access globally and domestically. “Though vaccines for the coronavirus are being developed in a very short period of time, all clinical phases of testing are being done,” she said.

“What has changed is the approach to the testing where all steps that used to happen between phases of clinical trials have been cut out, which means regulators are working much longer and harder than they ever have before,” Kang further added.

Covid-19 vaccination in India may start in Jan, expect normal life to return by Oct: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said the Covid-19 vaccination drive was likely to begin in India by January as his firm — which is testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate — was expecting to get emergency-use authorisation by month-end.

Speaking at The Economic Times Global Business Summit, Adar Poonawalla said he expected everyone in India to be vaccinated by October 2021 following which normal life could return.

“By this month-end, we might get an emergency licence [for the coronavirus vaccine], but the actual licence for wider use might come in at a later date. But we are confident that if the regulators give a nod, India’s vaccination drive can start by January 2021,” Adar Poonawalla said.

Madhya Pradesh High Court judge dies during Covid-19 treatment

Justice Vandana Kasarekar of the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court died on Sunday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Indore, a medical officer said, PTI reported. Kasarekar, 60, had also been suffering from a kidney ailment since a long time, he said.

“Justice Vandana Kasarekar of the high court’s Indore bench died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. She had been in a critical condition at the hospital since the last few days,” district nodal officer for COVID-19 prevention Amit Malakar said.

“Justice Kasarekar had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Besides, she had been suffering from a kidney disease since a long time,” he said.

FIR against Gujarat folk singer, 13 others for flouting Covid-19 norms

Police have registered an FIR against a popular Gujarati folk singer and 13 others for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms during a live music show at a marriage function in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, a police official said on Sunday. Eight of the 14 accused have been arrested following the incident that took place on Friday in Visnagar taluka where a large number of people turned up at the wedding party, he said. The singer has not yet been taken into custody, the official from Visnagar (taluka) police station said. A video had surfaced on social media platforms in which a large number of people were purportedly seen dancing to songs sung by the artist and others at the marriage ceremony without following the social distancing or face mask rules, the official said.

How Delhi will carry out Covid-19 vaccination process

As the country prepares a roadmap to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming months, the Delhi government has also initiated the process for carrying out the ambitious immunisation programme. The Delhi government, in coordination with the Centre, has identified 609 cold chain points in the national capital which will be used for immunisation of healthcare workers, who will be the first to get the vaccine when it arrives.

Cold chain points will span across primary and tertiary facilities, and medical facilities right from mohalla clinics and urban public health centres to district hospitals, maternity homes and most tertiary-care hospitals will be roped in for the vaccination drive. There are approximately 60 cold chain points in each district.

