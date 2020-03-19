Health ministry: 15,980 isolation beds, 37,326 quarantine beds

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefing BJP leaders at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan briefing BJP leaders at the parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

WHILE THE total number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose to 151 on Wednesday, with 14 fresh cases being reported, data collected by the health ministry has revealed that currently there are 15,980 isolation beds and 37,326 quarantine beds available.

For a country with an estimated population of 135 crore, this means that there is one isolation bed for every 84,000 Indians, and one quarantine bed for every 36,000 Indians. Officials said the data is still being compiled.

The new COVID-positive cases were reported from Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Puducherry.

Stepping up social distancing measures, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, in a letter to the principal secretaries and secretaries in charge of transport, transport commissioners of all states/UTs, has called for minimising transport numbers, saying that refund of fare may be considered against advance bookings.

Meanwhile, Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority, tweeted that “eligible beneficiaries of #AyushmanBharat #PMJAY can avail free of cost treatment for influenza like illnesses. For COVID-19 testing/ treatment is available free-of-cost at government designated testing centres & public hospitals for all.”

According to data compiled by the Health Ministry, the isolation beds include 8,900 in the states and Union territories, 591 in AIIMS and other institutes of national importance, 150 in Safdarjung Hospital, 127 in hospitals under the Ministry of Coal, 200 in those under the Ministry of Steel, 1,100 in Railways hospitals, 400 in ESI hospitals, 3,135 in government medical colleges and 1,375 in the private sector.

The quarantine beds include 4,350 in facilities operated by the armed forces, 1,000 of the Labour Ministry, 11,934 under the central government, 13,458 in states and Union territories, 1,004 of the Railways, 5,140 under the Home Ministry and 440 under SAIL.

While 14 COVID-positive patients have been discharged so far, three deaths have been reported — a 63-year-old man from Mumbai with travel history to Dubai, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka who had returned from Saudi Arabia, and a 68-year-old woman in Delhi.

The government has banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines, Malaysia, European Union countries, Turkey and the UK till March 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.