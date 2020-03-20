Coronavirus: Health experts say could have done more

Calling PM Modi’s speech a “sensitive, educative and unifying message much needed at this juncture”, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K S Reddy appreciated his call for a ‘Janata Curfew’. Calling PM Modi’s speech a “sensitive, educative and unifying message much needed at this juncture”, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K S Reddy appreciated his call for a ‘Janata Curfew’.

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Thursday drew mixed reactions from public health professionals, with praise for its pitch on social distancing but also some criticism for “lack of substance”.

Calling his speech a “sensitive, educative and unifying message much needed at this juncture”, Public Health Foundation of India president Dr K S Reddy appreciated his call for a ‘Janata Curfew’. “The Prime Minister reached out to all of India to respond to this public health emergency with social solidarity. He made social distancing an act of personal conviction, rather than an imposed order, by asking for a voluntary curfew,” Reddy said.

Other public health professionals, not willing to be quoted, said that while the messaging was spot on, the real test lay in follow-up action. “That is what will decide the course of the pandemic in the coming days, rather than citizens’ determination. As he (the PM) himself admitted, the worst is far from over,” an epidemiologist said.

Dr Amir Ullah Khan, a health economist at the Manipal Institute of Technology, felt “the sense of urgency was missing”. “Expected something substantial… at least a commitment to improve quarantine facilities… The PM could have also talked about getting the private sector, civil society and community leaders involved.”

Sitabhra Sinha, Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, said, “This might be a way of making people realise how serious the situation is, or maybe a way to normalise a situation in which people might be forced to stay at home for some time. I am not sure whether this would have any additional discernible impact… over and above what we might already be seeing as a result of several measures by the government.”

Reddy welcomed the PM’s advice to people not to overload hospitals with non-emergency demands as well as the PM’s appreciation for doctors and others performing essential services.

Former Union health secretary Sujata Rao was also all praise. “The PM has a great ability to simplify complex concepts. It was good that he focused on citizens’ responsibility to take care of their own health and that of the society. I am glad he talked about self-restraint and self-discipline… very necessary at this hour,” she said.

