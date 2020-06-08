Haryana says no cap on number of people at malls, religious places

The guidelines, however, mention that “the number of entrants should be kept at a minimum to maintain social distancing norms”. (File Photo) The guidelines, however, mention that “the number of entrants should be kept at a minimum to maintain social distancing norms”. (File Photo)

There will be no cap on the number of people inside the shopping malls or religious places that have been allowed to open from June 8, as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government Sunday. The guidelines, however, mention that “the number of entrants should be kept at a minimum to maintain social distancing norms”.

“Generic preventive measures, including simple public health measures, social distancing, wearing of face covers or masks would be observed by all workers and visitors… However, the religious places, hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls, in containment zones shall remain closed,” an official spokesperson said.

“Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised to stay at home,” as per the SOP.

“At the religious places, hotels, restaurants, and malls, individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet as far as feasible and use of face masks would be mandatory. Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be made wherever feasible and respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. However, installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all,” it adds.

As per the SOPs for restaurants, “the staff for home deliveries shall be subjected to thermal scanning by the restaurant authorities prior to allowing home deliveries. Number of customers inside the shop to be kept at a minimum, so as to maintain the physical distancing norms…”

