Covid-19: Schools in 5 districts, colleges across Haryana, directed to remain closed

A day after schools and colleges in Delhi were directed to remain shut in light of a surge in cases of Coronavirus, the Government of Haryana, on Friday, made a similar announcement, directing all schools and colleges in the state, along with all government and private schools in 5 districts, to remain closed until March 31.

The five districts that have been directed to close down schools are Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jhajjar, Rohtak, and Sonepat, all of which adjoin the capital.

“In view of surge in cases of Corona Virus (COVID-19) in the neighbouring state, the Department of School Education Haryana has decided that all the Govt. Schools as well as Private Schools situated in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurugram districts, will remain closed till 31.03.2020 with immediate effect, except for holding Examinations,” the order, issued by Dr Mahavir Singh, Principal Secretary to Govt. Haryana, School Education Department, Chandigarh states.

“The students will attend the school only to take the Board Exams, Annual Exams and Assessment Exams, March 2020 as per previous schedule. However, all teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend the school as usual.” It states, adding that schools in remaining districts in the state “shall function as per normal schedule”.

In another order issued on Friday, the Deputy Director Cadet Corps for Director General Higher Education, Haryana, has similarly directed that “all Universities and Colleges situated in the Haryana State will be closed till 31 March 2020 as a precautionary measure.

The directions came even as educational institutions, in the absence of any directions from the State Government, started taking decisions to suspend classes on their own, as a precautionary measure.

While universities like Jindal Global University were to suspend classes from Saturday, others like Ashoka University had already suspended classes since Saturday, with the mid-semester break later being extended to March 29.

In Gurgaon similarly, schools such as Heritage Xperiential Learning School had chosen to remain closed until March 29, with students sitting for board examinations being expected to attend.

