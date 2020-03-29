Haryana bans entry of NRIs from Punjab into its villages

“If anyone (NRI from Punjab) enters, then the same should be reported to the district administration immediately,” Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said. “If anyone (NRI from Punjab) enters, then the same should be reported to the district administration immediately,” Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said.

Haryana Saturday announced a ban on entry of NRIs from Punjab into state to curtail further spread of COVID-19. This comes at a time Punjab, after launching a frantic search for NRIs who are untraceable, warned that it would write to Centre to get their passports cancelled.

“NRIs living in Punjab are also likely to come to the adjoining districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Therefore sarpanch of each village in these districts should take special care and no one should be allowed to enter. If anyone enters, then the same should be reported to the district administration immediately,” Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said.

He said the time period “till April 14 is very crucial for all of us and we all have to fight this epidemic together”.

Dushyant also directed district officials to inform “about the people who have come to the villages in the last 15 days from abroad or from other states or cities, and if such persons have come then the sanitisation of the entire village should be done with a spray of sodium chloride and such persons should be quarantined immediately…” He was presiding over a review meeting regarding COVID-19 arrangements. He also directed Additional Deputy Commissioners and District Development Panchayat Officers to arrange accommodation and food facilities for migrant workers moving out of Haryana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd