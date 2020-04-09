Gurgaon seals 9 ‘containment zones’, movement ‘absolutely restricted’

Gurgaon has so far recorded 32 cases of Coronavirus Gurgaon has so far recorded 32 cases of Coronavirus

A day after Gurgaon district recorded 12 new cases of Coronavirus – the highest number in a single day yet – the district administration on Thursday declared 9 areas as ‘containment zones’, implying, among other things, that these will now be “sealed” and movement of inhabitants “absolutely restricted”.

According to the order issued by the District Magistrate, the areas declared containment zones are Sector 9, Nirvana Country, Palam Vihar, Emar Palm Gardens, Laburnum Society, Sector 39, Fizailpur Jharsa village, ward 11 of Pataudi, and Raipur village in Sohna.

“Multiple coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gurugram, therefore, the entire geographical area falling under the list given below is declared as Containment Zone for all the purpose and objective as prescribed in the protocol of nCOVID-19 to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas,” states the order.

Elaborating on the action plan for these areas, the order states “movement of public of the inhabitants of Containment Zone shall be absolutely restricted” and the entire zone “shall be sealed”. The demand for “essential goods/commodities such as raw ration/milk/grocery/medicine/vegetables” in these will, it states, be worked out by the Zonal Administrator, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, Gurgaon, in coordination with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and District Food and Supply Controllers (DFSC).

“There shall be separate packets of vegetables, ration/groceryitems/milk etc. and delivery of the same would be ensured at the door step…Accountability of the essential goods/items received and distributed to the households shall be maintained by the above officers on daily basis for which they may deploy adequate staff from their own office.”

In terms of protocol to be followed by the health department in these areas, the order states that door to door screening and thermal scanning of “each and every person of the entire households” shall be conducted, and “gates/doorknobs of each and every household will be properly sanitized”. In addition, the “entire area” of these zones will also be fully sanitised.

The order also directs the Chief Operating Officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Service Limited (GMCBL) and the General Manager of Haryana Roadways, Gurgaon, to deploy four and two buses respectively “for carrying the health teams constituted for door to door screening/thermal scanning” between the hospital and the containment zone.

Stating that the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Gurgaon, Badhshahpur, Sohna, and Pataudi will be the respective in charges of the zones, and the Duty Magistrates of the area will serve as the supervisory officers in charge to oversee all the arrangements, the order adds, “All the officers/officials on duty shall perform/discharge their duties efficiently and any laxity on the part of any officer/official will attract strict action under the provision of Disaster Management Act, 2005.”

Gurgaon has so far recorded 32 cases of Coronavirus, including 15 people who had travelled to the district after attending the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi.

A total of 1160 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 1089 have returned negative, and results of 39 are awaited. 9 people have recovered and been discharged. No new cases were recorded on Thursday.

