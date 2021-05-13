Govt to buy 1.5 lakh DRDO oxygen supply systems

It was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory of DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

The Centre will buy 1 lakh manual and 50,000 automatic oxygen supply systems along with non-rebreather masks at a cost of Rs 322.50 crore from the PM-CARES fund.

The Defence Ministry Wednesday said in a statement that Oxycare, developed by the DRDO, is a SpO2-based oxygen supply system which regulates the oxygen being administered to patients based on the sensed SpO2 levels.

It was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory of DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.

The system “optimises the consumption of oxygen based on the SpO2 reading of the patient and effectively increases the endurance of portable oxygen cylinder”, the statement said, adding that the “work load and exposure of healthcare providers is considerably reduced by eliminating the need of routine measurements and manual adjustments of oxygen flow”.