Goa mulling if state borders should be closed amid coronavirus fears

After neighbouring states Karnataka and Maharashtra announcing partial lockdown, Goa is now contemplating shutting down its borders to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We need to stop it (inflow of tourists), so a file has been moved to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for necessary action. We will have to at some point, seal the borders. It is very, very important,” said Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Rane said official calls have also been made to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to seek a second opinion before a decision is arrived at. “I have sought advice from the government especially (Union Health Minister) Harsh Vardhan on how we can block our borders. Because of this 15-day period, people from the bordering areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka are coming in the state of Goa,” Rane told reporters.

Karnataka for now has 11 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, with Maharashtra having over 35.

Goa too has invoked Epidemic Act, 1897 with schools and colleges shut. On Tuesday the government went further and cancelled examinations for all classes up to Class VIII.

