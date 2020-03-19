Coronavirus: Goa minister says first positive case recorded, later rescinds statement

Minutes later, however, he took back his statement, saying that health officials had been the victim of a hoax. (File Photo) Minutes later, however, he took back his statement, saying that health officials had been the victim of a hoax. (File Photo)

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that the state had recorded its first case of COVID-19. Minutes later, however, he took back his statement, saying that health officials had been the victim of a hoax.

Addressing the media, Rane said that a Norwegian national, who had arrived in India on February 6 and had travelled to Delhi, Assam, Agra and Meghalaya before coming to Goa on February 20, had tested positive for COVID-19. Rane said the patient had been put in an isolation ward.

Minutes later, however, Rane called for the announcement to be pulled back. “It was hoax news… Calling the hospital and saying the call is from a notified lab (is wrong),” Rane told reporters. “We are trying to locate the number of the person who tried to create panic in Goa.”

Meanwhile, former Goa minister Francisco “Mickky” Pacheco accused the BJP-led coalition government of “pushing” him into a quarantine facility to ensure he doesn’t campaign for the March 22 zila panchayat polls.

According to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, a “prominent politician” travelled from Dubai to Goa via Bengaluru. On that flight was a 67-year-old woman who eventually tested positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru.

“Around her, there were prominent people, who were there. A team has gone to trace and quarantine them. It is important to quarantine them. Everybody is equal. It is to do with the lives of the people,” Rane told reporters.

