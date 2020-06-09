Goa changes SOPs, drops mandatory tests for those entering state

The decision comes at a time when Goa has declared a containment zone which has around 228 cases, and with the state’s active cases at 263. (File Photo) The decision comes at a time when Goa has declared a containment zone which has around 228 cases, and with the state’s active cases at 263. (File Photo)

From June 10, Goa will drop the mandatory testing of people entering the state. Those entering the state from Wednesday can either go for 14-day home quarantine or paid quarantine, or choose a swab test for Rs 2,000 and await results.

Announcing this on Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the decision was “felt needed” after they found that delay in test reports was making management difficult.

The decision comes at a time when Goa has declared a containment zone which has around 228 cases, and with the state’s active cases at 263. On Sunday, the positive cases exceeded the lone Covid hospital’s capacity.

“Daily there are 1,500-2,000 tests being conducted and we will now have to change the SOP for those arriving as the backlog of pending test results is increasing. Almost 2,500 test results are pending,” Sawant said.

“People can also opt for paid quarantine. This is for those who do not wish to go home. A third option is for those who are on transit or visiting Goa for a short period and do not wish to quarantine. They can take a swab test by paying Rs 2,000.”

There will be compulsory testing if a traveller is found symptomatic or with suspect conditions.

The opposition called the new SOPs a “dangerous decision” and Goa government’s nod to “herd immunity”.

