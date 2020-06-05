Goa, Andhra Pradesh to probe source of infection in key containment zone

Early this week, the densely-populated Mangor Hill in port town Vasco was designated a containment zone after a family of six tested positive. Early this week, the densely-populated Mangor Hill in port town Vasco was designated a containment zone after a family of six tested positive.

The GOA government has established contact with its Andhra Pradesh counterpart as it continues to probe the “source of infection” of a Covid-19 containment zone in south Goa. Early this week, the densely-populated Mangor Hill in port town Vasco was designated a containment zone after a family of six tested positive.

The move comes even as the state added 40 new positive cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the state to 109. As many as 32 of the 40 cases are residents of the containment zone, making it the “priority point” for testing and treatment. The rest were people who travelled to Goa.

“The person in the family (which tested positive) who was symptomatic for a longer period compared to other family members is in the fish business. He was constantly interacting with fish trucks coming from Andhra Pradesh. The godown he was going to was supplied primarily by trucks from Andhra,” said Nila Mohanan, state Health Secretary.

Mohanan added contact has been established with the district administration in Andhra Pradesh, and that efforts were on to identify the spread of the infection. She said the Goan resident in Mangor could have come in contact with more than one person from Andhra Pradesh.

