G20 talks: PM Modi rings up Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman

PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (File photo/Twitter/NarendraModi) PM Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. (File photo/Twitter/NarendraModi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday and the two leaders agreed that a video conference between G20 leaders should take place, as it would be useful to discuss special measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said that Modi had mooted the proposal for a video conference between the G-20 leaders.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo on March 14 and they had discussed the developments pertaining to Covid-19, including ways in which India and the United States can cooperate to address this global challenge.

Modi’s phone call to Salman is important since Saudi Arabia is the Chair for the G-20 summit this year. On Tuesday, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Modi and Salman discussed the global situation regarding the pandemic.

“(The) Prime Minister emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to adequately address this global challenge, which has impacted not only the health and well-being of several hundred thousand people but also threatens to adversely affect the economy in many parts of the world,” the MEA statement said.

In this context, Modi mentioned India’s recent initiative to organise a video conference among SAARC countries. “The two leaders agreed that a similar exercise at the level of G20 leaders, under the aegis of Saudi Arabia as the Chair of G20, would be useful at a global scale, both for discussing specific measures to address the challenges posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19 and also to instil confidence in the global populace,” it said.

“The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince decided that their officials would remain in close contact in this regard,” it said.

In a SAARC leaders’ video-conference on Sunday, India had proposed creation of an emergency fund.

