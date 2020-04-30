No, eating ice cream doesn’t spread coronavirus

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, rumours about ways of prevention and cure have poured in from all quarters. Social media is also rife with suggestions that could be potentially risky. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, rumours about ways of prevention and cure have poured in from all quarters. Social media is also rife with suggestions that could be potentially risky.

The government on Thursday dismissed claims that the consumption of ice cream or frozen food items can facilitate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau said, “Claim: There is some information going rounds that eating ice creams and other chilled products can lead to spreading of Covid-19 infection. Reality: No. WHO has already clarified that there is no scientific evidence to support this claim.#IndiaFightsCorona.”

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, rumours surrounding prevention and cure of the contagious disease have been floating around social media — some of them even potentially risky.

To put an end to all misinformation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had earlier released a note debunking the myths associated with the virus.

It had brushed aside claims which said that the consumption of garlic is a preventive measure for the coronavirus infection. It also said that seasame oil does not kill the virus.

Dr. Anand Krishnan, Professor, Centre for Community Medicine at Delhi AIIMS, had also debunked claims that vegetarian food will help contain the spread of Covid-19.

“There is no evidence that choice of food will make any difference in the spread of the virus. Food is certainly not the source of transmission. It may be different for people who live near abattoirs etc. But if you cook it in your home kitchen and have it, there is no problem. Well-cooked meat is never a problem,” he had told The Indian Express.

With over 1,000 fresh cases reported since Wednesday evening, the Covid-19 tally in India crossed the 33,000 mark to stand at 33,050 on Thursday with as many as 1,074 fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 23,651, while 8,324 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

Out of the 66 deaths reported since Wednesday evening, 32 were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 10 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi, and one from Karnataka.

