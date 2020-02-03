Coronavirus outbreak: Five showing symptoms moved to Delhi hospital

The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep Indian students who were being evacuated from China’s Hubei province. (Source: ANI) The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep Indian students who were being evacuated from China’s Hubei province. (Source: ANI)

Five men showing symptoms of cough and cold were moved from a quarantine facility in Manesar to the Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Monday. The five were among those evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province.

One of five samples sent for tests to AIIMS have tested negative for coronavirus. Results of the remaining four samples sent today are awaited, ANI reported. Follow Coronavirus LIVE Updates

The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep over 300 Indian students who were evacuated from China’s Hubei province on Saturday.

The novel coronavirus has claimed over 360 lives and infected more than 17000 people across the world.

An official said that any individual suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus will be shifted to an isolation ward at Delhi Cantonment Base Hospital. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police have prepared a 600-bed facility in Delhi to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been infected with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the third positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala on Monday. The patient is a student from Wuhan and is in isolation at a hospital in Kasaragod district. The other two positive cases are also from Kerela and are students who have returned from Wuhan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd