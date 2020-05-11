Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

The five Mumbai-based pilots had flown to China last month. The five Mumbai-based pilots had flown to China last month.

Five Air India pilots have tested positive for the coronavirus and are asymptomatic, according to results of priority testing of the national carrier’s pilots ahead of overseas repatriation flights, airline sources said. The five Mumbai-based pilots had flown to China last month.

An AI official saidthese pilots, who fly Boeing 787 aircraft, had operated cargo flights to China no later than April 20. The official said these pilots were tested one after another and were being tested again to rule out the possibility of faulty test kits. The official said there was a lesser chance of the pilots having contracted the virus from China considering that they are provided adequate PPE. AI is has asked crews to undertake tests before they operate, he said.

