First lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in Delhi

First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. (Source: ANI Photo) First Lady Savita Kovind stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. (Source: ANI Photo)

Joining the fight to stem the rise of COVID-19 infections in the country, First Lady Savita Kovind on Wednesday stitched face masks at Shakti Haat in the President’s Estate. These masks will be distributed at various shelter homes of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. The First Lady was seen covering her face with a red colour cloth mask while stitching the masks.

Follow coronavirus LIVE updates

Earlier in March, President Ram Nath Kovind had also pledged to donate one-month salary to PM-CARES Fund to help the nation tide over the crisis of COVID-19.

In its latest guidelines for COVID-19 management, Ministry of Home Affairs made it compulsory for everyone to wear face covers at all time at work or public spaces and gatherings such as weddings or funerals. Health experts also recommended that people should maintain social distancing and follow other precautions in addition to covering their faces.

Among the most basic ones are the cloth masks, and then come the triple-layered surgical masks and N95/N99 respirators.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd