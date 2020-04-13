First cases in Banaskantha: 101 people quarantined, 2 villages ‘completely sealed’

The process of this disinfection is being carried out,” said a senior police official in Banaskantha. (Representational Photo/ Photo by Prashant Nadkar) The process of this disinfection is being carried out,” said a senior police official in Banaskantha. (Representational Photo/ Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

After Banaskantha district witnessed its first instances of coronavirus cases, with two people testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning, as many as 101 persons were either put up at a quarantine facility or home quarantined by administration officials. Several villages of two talukas of the district have been sealed by the police, as a precautionary measure in wake of the ongoing pandemic.

According to officials, the two patients are a 55-year-old man from Palanpur taluka and a five-year-old boy from Vav taluka of Banaskantha. Health officials began the task of contact tracing on Monday morning.

“The process of lockdown was already in motion but today, we ensured that the two villages of Palanpur and Vav where the cases emerged are completely sealed along with other neighbouring villages. The process of this disinfection is being carried out,” said a senior police official in Banaskantha.

“After the results of both patients came out, we put a total of 101 persons (48 in Vav and 53 in Palanpur), who came in primary and secondary contact with the patients, under facility and home quarantine. As of now, both patients are admitted in the isolation ward of Palanpur civil hospital and they are stable. The child suffers from epilepsy and we are closely monitoring him. He has a travel history of Surat as he had arrived with his parents from there before the lockdown. The 55-year-old man had gotten in touch with a few persons who had come from Mumbai recently,” said Banaskantha Collector Sandip Sangle.

COVID-19, we identified seven persons who are at a high risk category after having come in direct contact with him and 20 persons are in the low risk category. At least 26 other persons are in secondary contact category. In total, seven persons are currently in facility quarantine and rest are in home quarantine. The patient has no comorbidity, but he is a chain beedi smoker and is under observation.”

According to police, several villages in the two talukas have been completely sealed after the two cases emerged on Monday.

Chief health officer of Banaskantha, Dr Manish Fancy said, “The five-year-old child is a native of Surat and had come to a village in Vav taluka to stay with his grandparents. On April 5, he had developed symptoms when his parents took him to the civil hospital for check-up. Later, we contacted him again and took his sample on April 11. His test results came positive today. There are six members in his family and all of them have been admitted to a COVID hospital in Deesa.”

