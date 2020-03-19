Coronavirus fears: Adjourn Parliament session, says Congress

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu undergoes thermal screening at Parliament House on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has stepped up measures against the spread of coronavirus. From Wednesday, the RS Secretariat has made scanning of all staff mandatory. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu undergoes thermal screening at Parliament House on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has stepped up measures against the spread of coronavirus. From Wednesday, the RS Secretariat has made scanning of all staff mandatory. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The issue of precautions against coronavirus loomed large over Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. As the House gathered, three members of the TMC — Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Nadimul Haque — walked in wearing masks.

As soon as the session began, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu warned the members that “no masks are allowed inside the House”. Asking the three to remove the masks, Naidu said they were senior members and aware of the rules.

Finding an opportunity, Congress member M V Rajeev Gowda said, “It is a matter of concern that when we are advising everyone to practice social distancing, Parliament is continuing to function.

“We should be setting an example and preventing it. We meet people from everywhere across the country and we are probably most at risk within Parliament, and the House of Elders with extremely senior people are also at risk. So, I would urge the government to set aside other issues and focus on whether the Parliament sittings can be postponed or the Session can be adjourned and postponed. The virus does not know that we are MPs. The virus does not care about MPs,” Gowda said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition Anand Sharma, agreeing with his party colleague, said, “We are telling the entire country for social distancing, and if we do not do it here, it does not make any sense.”

Congress members also mentioned that two members of the House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and India’s Sherpa for G20 Suresh Prabhu are under self-quarantine, even though both have been tested negative.

However, Naidu said that it was not up to him. “After all, it is the decision of the government and then of the House,” he said.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defended the move to continue with the session, saying there is a “passion” in the country to fight coronoavirus. “If we don’t demonstrate the passion to fight coronavirus sitting in this House, and if we panic, it will not be in country’s favour,” he said, adding that it is not a “political fight” but a “humanitarian fight”.

Coming back to the issue after the laying of papers, Naidu again iterated that masks need to be taken off. At this point, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram intervened and stated that it would be “unfair” to ask members who are feeling vulnerable to remove their masks.

Agreeing with Chidambaram, Naidu said that the House was “setting a precedent”. He said he was okay with members who feel vulnerable “and they make their own preventive arrangements”. The Chairman added, “Outside normally, people have been advised and some people are feeling that they are vulnerable and they are wearing it.”

Naidu also informed the House that the Parliament complex has been sanitised, hand sanitisers have been kept at various places, and all necessary arrangements will be made from time to time. He said that members can convey any more suggestions in this regard to the secretariat or the Chair.

TMC’s Haque raised the issue of private operators charging exorbitant rates to Indians stuck in other countries due to coronavirus.

Congress member Ripun Bora raised the issue of paucity of hand sanitisers and masks in the country. “There is an acute scarcity of soaps, masks, and sanitisers. Some unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of the situation and charging exorbitant rates for the soaps, sanitisers and masks from the public.” He asked the government to monitor the situation.

Demanding more COVID-19 tests in the country, AAP’s Sanjay Singh said that South Korea has tested over 1.5 lakh people, while in India, only 6,700 samples have been tested. He asked the government o take the aide of private industry to have more testing facilities.

