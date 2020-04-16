Family in quarantine, Bengaluru’s Patient 252 gets quiet funeral

A patient of ischemic heart disease, the 65-year-old had been shunted around three government hospitals before being brought to the institute. (File Photo/Representational) A patient of ischemic heart disease, the 65-year-old had been shunted around three government hospitals before being brought to the institute. (File Photo/Representational)

Coronavirus (COVID-19): At 10pm on Tuesday night, the body of Patient 252 – a 65-year-old man who died of COVID-19 – was lowered into a 10-foot deep grave at a cemetery on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

At the burial were three persons from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD), where Patient 252 died on April 13. Also present were a few members of an NGO that was helping in carrying out the burial, and a couple of officials of the Bengaluru city corporation.

However, none of Patient 252’s kin were present – 26 members of his immediate family were quarantined soon after the 65-year-old died and a test report showed that he was COVID-19 positive. Another 78 people linked to Patient 252 – his extended family, his neighbours and the tenants in the three-storey building he owned – had also been quarantined.

Patient 252’s son-in-law said, “It pains me to think that we could not be there at the burial… We have been forced to stay away by the disease. Neither his sons or his grandchildren could be at the funeral. The burial was done by the government.

“At his final moments, none of us could be there. It causes a deep sense of grief,” the 42-year-old said.

Patient 252 was admitted to RGICD – a designated COVID-19 hospital – on April 12 after he complained of respiratory trouble. A patient of ischemic heart disease, the 65-year-old had been shunted around three government hospitals before being brought to the institute.

According to senior administrators at RGICD, Patient 252 collapsed in a special ward for persons with Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) at around 3.30 am on April 13 and died soon after. Shortly afterwards, a lab report from the National Institute of Virology showed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test report triggered panic in Bengaluru.

At RGICD, doctors and nurses who had attended to the 65-year-old were sent into quarantine and their samples were collected for testing. They have tested negative but will be in quarantine for some more time, RGICD officials said.

A patient who shared the SARI ward with Patient 252 had to be moved into quarantine as well, officials said.

“We had created a special SARI ward around March 27 in isolation from other wards. We also made it mandatory for staff to use PPE kits in this ward. This has helped us, otherwise we would have felt an adverse effect of the death,” said RGICD director Dr C Nagaraja.

A social worker linked to Patient 252’s family said, “We came with the patient because we thought it was a regular case… As soon as we knew it was a case of COVID-19, we kept away.”

Soon after the death, health officials, with the assistance of police, packed Patient 252’s family members and secondary contacts into vans and sent them to quarantine. Health officials are now awaiting the test results of the 104 people who came in contact with him.

Patient 252 is the fourth person to die at a government hospital in Bengaluru, but the first resident of the city to fall victim to the virus – the other three deaths involved elderly people living in other districts who were brought to government facilities in Bengaluru after their health deteriorated.

According to Patient 252’s family, the 65-year-old had not travelled abroad or outside Bengaluru in recent days. “He only went to the vegetable market,” a family member said.

A total of 279 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Karnataka till Wednesday, including 12 deaths and 80 discharges. Since April 9, more cases involving patients with no international travel history or contact with international travellers have been reported than those involving international travel.

