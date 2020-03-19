Ensure uniform policy to provide nutritional food to kids, lactating mothers: Supreme Court

It issued a notice to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Chief Secretaries/Chief Administrators/ Administrators of States and Union Territories and asked them to file their response in one week’s time. (File Photo) It issued a notice to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Chief Secretaries/Chief Administrators/ Administrators of States and Union Territories and asked them to file their response in one week’s time. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought to know what was being done to provide nutritional meals to children and lactating mothers in view of the closure of schools and anganwadis to check the spread of COVID-19.

“While dealing with one crisis, the situation may not lead to creation of another crisis,” a bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justice B R Gavai said, adding that “in that view of the matter, it is necessary, that all the States should come out with a uniform policy so as to ensure, that while preventing spread of COVID-19, the schemes for providing nutritional food to the children and nursing and lactating mothers are not adversely affected”.

Taking suo motu cognizance, the bench said many states had issued directions to close schools and anganwadis to deal with the crisis. It noted that the mid-day meal scheme, under which nutritional food is supplied to children, should be implemented through various schools, and that anganwadis, in addition to supplying nutritional food, should also implement the scheme to provide nutritional food to lactating and nursing mothers.

“Non-supply of nutritional food to the children as well as lactating and nursing mothers may lead to large-scale malnourishment… Such malnutrition may affect their immunity system and as such, such children and lactating and nursing mothers would be more prone to catch the infection,” the bench said.

It issued a notice to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Chief Secretaries/Chief Administrators/ Administrators of States and Union Territories and asked them to file their response in one week’s time.

