Coronavirus: Eight more test positive in Chhattisgarh

The state government has sealed the area and is going to test all the residents of the area, sources said. (File Photo/Representational) The state government has sealed the area and is going to test all the residents of the area, sources said. (File Photo/Representational)

Days after a 16-year-old boy in Katghora town in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district tested positive for the coronavirus, eight more people from the area tested positive.

The state government has sealed the area and is going to test all the residents of the area, sources said.

“All the eight patients lived in a community… These people interacted with the boy who was tested earlier…” said a senior police officer from Korba.

Bilaspur range IG Dipanshu Kabra said, “The people found positive today are residents of Chhattisgarh who came in contact with some people who had come from Kamptee. We have already registered an FIR against the people from Kamptee as they had hidden their travel histories.”

Neighbouring district Sarguja has also shut the inter-district border to ensure containment.

With the new cases, the state’s tally for coronavirus patients has reached 18, of whom nine have been discharged. All the nine active patients are currently admitted in AIIMS Raipur.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.