Doctor, policeman pelted with stones in Madhya Pradesh

A doctor and a policeman were pelted with stones in Gaswani area of Sheopur district on Wednesday.

Dr Pawan Upadhyay, posted at a government hospital in Vijyapur, went to the village, about 140 km from the district headquarters of Sheopur, to check on Gopal Shivhare, a 21-year-old who had returned to the village recently.

Gopal’s father Gangaram argued with the team, claiming that his opponents in the village gave officials false information. He said his son was not at home.

Gaswani police station in-charge Brijmohan Rawat said ASI Shriram Awasthi reached the spot when doctors sought the police’s help to locate Gopal. When they tried to enter the house where Gopal was reportedly hiding, Gangram allegedly threw a stone which hit Awasthi (52) on the head, causing heavy bleeding. His sons also allegedly threw stones. The doctor and others in the screening team were unhurt, while Gopal escaped.

Rawat said Gopal worked for a liquor contractor in Guna. A local panchayat secretary had informed the police and health workers about Gopal’s arrival in the village.

The police booked Gangaram, his two sons and wife. Gangaram and his son Ashish were later arrested. Sheopur SP Sampat Upadhyay said NSA will be invoked against the main accused.

