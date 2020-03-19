Coronavirus: Doctor among two fresh cases in UP, total 17

With this, eight cases are in Agra, four in Noida, three in Lucknow, and two in Ghaziabad. (Express photo) With this, eight cases are in Agra, four in Noida, three in Lucknow, and two in Ghaziabad. (Express photo)

Two new novel coronavirus cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 17. A resident doctor at King George Medical University (KGMU) here, and a Noida resident, who had recently returned from Indonesia, tested positive.

With this, eight cases are in Agra, four in Noida, three in Lucknow, and two in Ghaziabad.

The doctor had been attending the two coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital. After he started showing symptoms on Tuesday, the samples of 14 people who are part of his team were sent for testing along with his specimens.

“After symptoms were seen in him, we tested the whole team involved in infection control, and all 14 samples among them have been confirmed negative,” said the hospital’s Chief Medical Superintendent Dr SN Shankhwar. “He has been kept in isolation now. On how the virus might have reached him, all precautions were taken by him but infection is such that it can reach anywhere. There is no absolute way to stop the spread. The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit was used by the doctor.”

The hospital’s spokesperson, Dr Sudhir Singh, said in a statement that all undergraduate academic classes and examinations, including MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and paramedical exams, had been suspended till April 2.

“All teachers, residents and workers have been barred from taking leaves,” he added. “The time for OPD registration has been reduced from 12.30 pm to 11 am. All departments have been directed that all teachers, residents, nursing staff and workers should be prepared as they call can be called and put on duty to deal with the epidemic.”

Dr Singh said 46 samples had been tested in the hospital since Tuesday. Only the doctor’s samples had tested positive, while 27 had tested negative. The results of 18 specimens are awaited.

