Unlock 2.0 Diary, Day 27: Bride’s father booked for violating Covid-19 protocol in Kerala; free mask distribution in Tamil Nadu; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday launched Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata and said India was in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic. “Today, there are more than 11,000 Covid-19 facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds in the country. We also have nearly 1,300 testing labs in the country and more than 5 lakh tests are being conducted daily,” Modi said during the launch.

Meanwhile, human clinical trials of Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin’ commenced at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM hospital in Bhubaneswar, PTI reported. The Post-Graduate Institute (PGI) of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, AIIMS Delhi and Patna are among the 12 sites that have already started human trials.

With daily coronavirus cases (49,931) inching close to 50,000, the total number of infections in India crossed the 14-lakh mark on Monday. The toll rose to 32,771 with 708 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of the 14,35,453 cases, India currently has over 4.85 lakh active cases, while 9.17 lakh patients have already recovered. On the other hand, Karnataka crossed the one-lakh case mark on Monday, with 5,324 new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Day 27 of unlock 2.0, here are some interesting stories:

Bride’s father booked for daughter’s wedding without Covid rules

A Kerala man who conducted his daughter’s marriage without following Covid-19 protocol, resulting in 43 people, including the newlyweds, testing positive, has been booked by the police. The case has been registered against Aboobacker, the bride’s father,under the Kerala Epidemics Act. The marriage was held on July 17. Police said over 50 people had reportedly attended the function. The bride, groom and 41 others who took part in the wedding tested positive, they said. Kasaragod has 658 positive cases so far, as per the latest medical bulletin.

Tamil Nadu CM launches free masks scheme for ration card holders

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eddapadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a free mask distribution scheme that will benefit over 69 lakh families in the first phase as part of measures to fight COVID-19. The Chief Minister distributed masks to five people at the Secretariat, marking the inauguration of the first phase of the scheme, where masks will be given to beneficiaries through ration shops.

Around 4.44 crore reusable masks, purchased at a cost of Rs 30.07 crore, will be distributed to 69.09 lakh families in panchayats, municipalities and corporations barring the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), an official release said.

Delhi CM Kejriwal launches job portal, appeals to people to revive Delhi’s economy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a job portal and appealed to traders, businessmen, industrialists and people to join hands to revive the city’s economy. The portal – jobs.delhi.gov.in — will serve as a “Rozgar Bazar” for recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal said.

“There are people who want jobs and there are traders, businessmen, professionals, contractors who are not getting the right people for their work. This portal will fill this gap by bringing them together on one platform,” the chief minister said in a virtual press briefing.

He also said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have lost their jobs and businesses have been affected. The website attracted a “massive” response in the first six hours after its launch, with 51,403 job-seekers registering. Also, 1,071 employers posted 18,585 vacancies, said a Delhi government statement. Many migrant workers left Delhi during the lockdown and they have now started returning, Kejriwal said, adding that a special order is being issued to allow street vendors to start work immediately.

