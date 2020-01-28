Delhi: Three Indians isolated over coronavirus suspicion, had recently visited China

Hospital staff prepare an isolation ward to keep people returning from China under observation at a government hospital (AP Photo) Hospital staff prepare an isolation ward to keep people returning from China under observation at a government hospital (AP Photo)

At least three Indians are admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in New Delhi after they returned to the country from China, where the coronavirus outbreak has claimed 106 lives. Over 4,500 infected cases have been reported in China in less than a month.

According to Dr. Minakshi Bhardwaj, medical superintendent of RML Hospital, the three male patients had visited China recently and walked into the hospital on their own on Monday. They have been isolated and further tests are being conducted.

A confirmed case of coronavirus is yet to be discovered in India, but patients have been hospitalised in several cities, including Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune on suspicion of the novel coronavirus. In Kerala, over 430 people, most of whom returned from Wuhan province, are under observation. In Bengaluru, a middle-aged man was tested negative for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 33,553 passengers who traveled from China to India have been screened at international airports. On Monday itself, 4,359 passengers were screened in 18 flights across India.

The Centre has decided to make arrangements for the possible evacuation of Indian nationals in Wuhan, sources told The Indian Express. Accordingly, the Ministry of External Affairs will request Chinese authorities and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Health will make arrangements for transport and quarantine facilities, respectively, the sources said.

Outside India, infections have been confirmed in at least 12 countries including the United States, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Macau, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, France, Vietnam, Canada, Germany, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the common symptoms of the virus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

