Coronavirus: Delhi High Court suspends breath analyser tests for all air traffic contollers

The Delhi High Court on Monday suspended Breath Analyser Test (BAT) through tube process for Air Traffic Controllers at all airports in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The court observed that at present there is “a medical emergency not only in India but across the world”.

“Under such circumstances, to permit the same BAT equipment which could pose a threat to Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), to continue to be used would be non-pragmatic and unwise,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

“The same could also have a deleterious impact if any of the ATCs contract the COVID-19 virus after undergoing BAT. Considering that BAT equipment are stored in airports where the incidence of the virus is extremely high, use of the said equipment which would require ATCs to breathe into/out of the said equipment is likely to expose them to the COVID-19 virus,” the court said.

The court also observed that there is a need for the authorities to decide on an alternate, less invasive and less risky equipment for conduct of breath analyser tests.

“The BAT currently being conducted shall remain suspended with immediate effect at all airports till further orders,” the court said and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.

As per the HC’s direction, instead of the test, ATCs will now give an undertaking and a self-declaration, stating that that they did not report to work under the influence of alcohol.

