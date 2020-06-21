Delhi HC asks govt to look into Primus complaint

It was alleged that a woman suspected to be a Covid-19 case was not tested and asked to move out of the hospital claiming non-availability of beds. (Representational) It was alleged that a woman suspected to be a Covid-19 case was not tested and asked to move out of the hospital claiming non-availability of beds. (Representational)

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to carry out an investigation against Chankyapuri’s Primus Super Speciality Hospital on allegations that a woman suspected to be a Covid-19 case was not tested and asked to move out of the hospital claiming non-availability of beds.

“As the allegations made by the petitioner (the woman’s father) against Primus Super Speciality Hospital are of a grave nature, the respondent No. 1 (Delhi government) is directed to carry out an investigation into the same and in case the hospital is found to have derogated in its duty in any manner, take appropriate action in this regard,” Justice Navin Chawal said.

While disposing of the plea by the father, the court in its order passed on Friday clarified, “This court has not expressed any opinion on the allegations so made by the petitioner.”

The court was hearing a plea by a man, whose wife had died due to Covid-19 on June 14 and daughter needed hospital admission.

“The daughter of the petitioner, who is aged about 34 years and is 85% permanently disabled, started suffering from fever and breathlessness, and as her condition aggravated, having low oxygen level with breathing issues and high fever, she was admitted to the Primus Super Speciality Hospital on June 18,” the court recorded in its order.

It further said, “It was suspected that she was also suffering from Covid-19 but the hospital did not carry out any test on her, and in fact, taking an excuse that there was non-availability of beds, asked the petitioner to shift her to another hospital. In fact, she was almost thrown out of the hospital.”

It was submitted that this was despite the Delhi government website showing beds were available in the said hospital for Covid-19 patients.

The order noted that after the filing of the petition, the petitioner was able to secure his daughter’s admission to Max Super Speciality Hospital in Saket.

The counsel for the man submitted that “though the daughter of the petitioner has been admitted to the hospital, the hospital is yet to carry out the test on the petitioner and his son”.

Delhi government’s counsel Anjum Javed submitted he will request the concerned authority to immediately carry out the tests.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd