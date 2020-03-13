Coronavirus: 68-year-old woman who tested postive for COVID-19 dies in Delhi

The deceased had other underlined symptoms like high blood pressure and diabetes. The deceased had other underlined symptoms like high blood pressure and diabetes.

A 68-year-old woman, who was tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), died at a Delhi hospital on Friday due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension). This takes the death toll of virus-infected patients to two in India.

The deceased, who was admitted in the RML hospital, was the sixth case confirmed case of COVID 19 in Delhi. She was traced by the department after her 46-year-old son, who works in Noida, was tested positive on Thursday.

The health department said they are waiting for the final report from the hospital. The deceased had other underlined symptoms like high blood pressure and diabetes. The department has traced nine members of her family who were in contact with her but none of them have shown any symptoms.

The first case of coronavirus death in the country was reported in Karnataka Thursday with health officials confirming that a 76-year-old man, who died on his way from Hyderabad to his hometown Kalaburagi Tuesday, has tested positive for COVID-19 virus.

