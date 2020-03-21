Deepender Hooda goes into self-isolation in Delhi

Deepender’s father and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is also staying indoors these days following the World Health Organisation guidelines of social distancing. Deepender’s father and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is also staying indoors these days following the World Health Organisation guidelines of social distancing.

ep

NEWLY-INDUCTED RAJYA Sabha MP from Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda, has also gone into self isolation at his Delhi residence since he had also come in contact with Rajasthan MP Dushyant Singh at the Parliament on Wednesday.

Dushyant had attended a party in which England-returned singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for Covid-19, was also present.

“Deepender spoke with Dushyant on phone who told him that he along with his mother Vasundhara Raje have gone into self quarantine. Thus, Deepender also took the decision”, one of his close aides told The Indian Express.

Deepender’s father and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda is also staying indoors these days following the World Health Organisation guidelines of social distancing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd