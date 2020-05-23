Gujarat: 3 employees of Cadila Pharma die of Covid

A spokesperson for Cadila Pharmaceuticals said: “We are saddened by the passing of our employees. We have formed teams who are already talking to the families of those infected or quarantined.” (Representational) A spokesperson for Cadila Pharmaceuticals said: “We are saddened by the passing of our employees. We have formed teams who are already talking to the families of those infected or quarantined.” (Representational)

Gujarat-based pharma major Cadila Pharmaceuticals Friday said three of its employees have died of Covid-19. They were among 35 company employees who tested positive earlier this month.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals was planning to reopen its manufacturing plant that was shut down on May 7 after the positive cases were discovered.

Company officials identified the three who died as Himanshu Kavathia, assistant general manager in the production department, Ashok Patel, supervisor in the packaging department, and Umesh Chauhan, a contract worker. They were in the age group 40-58.

Officials said Himanshu and Ashok, residents of Ahmedabad, were undergoing treatment in hospitals while Umesh, a resident of Bhat village in Dholka, was being treated at home.

A spokesperson for Cadila Pharmaceuticals said: “We are saddened by the passing of our employees. We have formed teams who are already talking to the families of those infected or quarantined.”

On the status of the shut pharmaceutical unit, the spokesperson said: “We were preparing ourselves for reopening. We had conducted multiple sanitisations of the facility and state government health officials had already conducted an audit for the same.”

A company official said: “Umesh and Ashok were among those who tested positive initially, while Himanshu picked up the infection later.”

“Umesh was being treated at home in Bhat after the hospital sent him back because he had been responding well. However, after three days, he developed complications,” the official said.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that five employees tested positive on May 5, and another 21 were found infected the same week. “Now the total number of employees who have tested positive stands at 35,” the spokesperson said.

Eight employees and three relatives are currently in a quarantine centre created by Cadila on the campus of a Jain temple in Dholka town of Ahmedabad district.

