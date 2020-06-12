‘Horrendous, horrific, pathetic’: Supreme Court raps Delhi govt over handling of dead bodies

“The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic,” the bench said during the hearing. “The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic,” the bench said during the hearing.

Terming the situation as “horrific”, the Supreme Court on Friday rapped the Delhi government over its mismanagement of dead bodies and said that the treatment meted out to the Covid-19 patients was “worse than (that given to) animals”.

Taking note of media reports highlighting the lack of care given to the bodies, a bench comprising of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah said: “The situation in Delhi is horrendous, horrific and pathetic.”

“Very sorry state of affairs in Delhi and inside its hospitals. Look at the treatment meted out to patients. The patients are crying and no one is looking after them. Relatives are not even informed, as reported by media, after the death of patients…,” it added.

“If dead bodies are being treated like this, dead bodies are found in the garbage! Media has highlighted these deplorable conditions. Worse than animals people are being treated,” Justice Shah said.

The bench also took on the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over the state’s reduced testing figures. “Tell us why testing numbers are reducing in Delhi,” Justice Shah told ASG Sanjay Jain appearing for the government.

“We call upon the state to increase the number of testing and those who require it should now be denied it…” Justice Kaul said.

The bench also referred to other reports and said “patients suffering from coronavirus are running pillar to post to get admission in hospital whereas various beds in government hospitals are laying vacant…”

“There should be infrastructure, there need to be beds, patients are not being looked after, this is a deplorable state of affairs,” Justice Shah said.

The apex court also sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

The top court also sought the Centre’s reply by June 17 on the steps taken to deal with Covid-19 patients and bodies of infected persons.

