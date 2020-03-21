Coronavirus: Days after partying, visiting malls, Andhra man tests positive

A newly-wed couple undergo thermal screening at a temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI) A newly-wed couple undergo thermal screening at a temple in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. (PTI)

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments on Friday confirmed one fresh of coronavirus each.

In Andhra Pradesh, a person who returned to Visakhapatnam from the Gulf has tested positive. His case has worried officials as instead of staying at one place, as advised, he visited and stayed with friends and relatives, partied, and went to shopping malls and restaurants in both Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Officials are now scrambling to get in touch with all the people he came in contact with, adding that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state has climbed to three.

Telangana health officials said that an 18-year-old who returned to Hyderabad from London tested positive at the TB and Chest Hospital. The patient is stable, said G Srinivas Rao, Director, Public Health, adding that the number of persons who tested positive in the state has now climbed to 17.

In Warangal, the district administration is on high alert after a man, who returned from France, got married on Thursday, with over 1,000 people attending the wedding.

The administration has reprimanded the man and his family, and has cancelled the reception scheduled for Friday.

“This person returned from France 8-9 days ago and was advised 14-day quarantine at his flat in Hyderabad. He did not inform us that he was to get married on March 19. Without informing authorities, he travelled to Warangal and got married. Over 1,000 persons, including several political leaders, attended the wedding. When we came to know, we cancelled the reception. We are hoping that he does not test positive. If he does, it would be a nightmare,” an official said.

On Friday, the Telangana government issued orders that any person who has returned from any foreign country or has been in transit shall be in home quarantine for 14 days from the time of arrival in India, irrespective of having any symptoms or not. The Andhra Pradesh government has also issued a similar advisory.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the state government to postpone the SSC exams which began on Thursday.

