After Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, Russia claims its Sputnik V is 92% effective

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is 92 per cent effective in protecting people from Covid-19, claimed Russian authorities. The findings, though not yet peer-reviewed, are crucial for India, where Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting mid- to late-stage trials of the vaccine.

The announcement also comes days after American drug giant Pfizer released interim information that showed its own Covid-19 vaccine candidate, developed with German biotech firm BioNTech, was over 90 per cent effective.

While Pfizer’s interim data was collected from 94 participants, the Sputnik V findings comes from an evaluation of around 16,000 participants, according to a release by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

“The confirmation is based on the first interim data from the largest double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trials in Russia involving 40,000 volunteers,” stated the Russian sovereign wealth fund.

“The trials evaluated efficacy among over 16,000 volunteers who received the vaccine or placebo 21 days after the first injection. As a result of a statistical analysis of 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the case split between vaccinated individuals and those who received the placebo indicates that the Sputnik V vaccine had an efficacy rate of 92 per cent after the second dose,” it added.

The human adenovirus vaccine uses two weakened and genetically modified common cold viruses to carry the code for the cells in the human body to build the Covid-19 “spike protein” (the spiky outer layer of the SARS-CoV-2 virus). The body’s immune system is expected to recognise this spike protein as a threat and develop an immune response to attack it, so that the real Covid-19 virus would not be as successful in causing harm to the body when it tries to attack.

In India, DRL is expected to test this vaccine candidate on around 1,500 participants across at least 10 sites. As on October 28, the Hyderabad-based firm had said the enrollment for this trial would begin within days.

In September, Dr Reddy’s and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. As part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon regulatory approval in India.

