‘Humanity has stooped so low’: Mizoram CM seeks PM Modi’s intervention over racial attacks on Northeast people

Raising concerns over alleged incidents of racial discrimination against people of the Northeast in some states in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and take immediate action against the culprits.

The Chief Minister took to Twitter to raise the issue after a video showing some people from the Northeast allegedly being denied entry to a grocery ship surfaced online.

“I am pained, shocked and in my worst awe seeing this video. When has humanity stooped so low,” Zoramthanga said, attaching the video. “I kindly request Shri Narendra Modi ji and Shri Amit Shah ji to look into the matter,” he added.

In the video, a young man is heard saying, “You guys don’t accept us as Indian. You guys don’t know anything about northeast India. Why are you discriminating against us? Why can’t you accept us? We are human beings, we also need groceries”.

Meanwhile, the worker at the grocery shop is heard saying “no video”.

He also tagged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assam Chief Minister Sarbana Sonowal, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu.

Meanwhile, CM Sangma in a Facebook post said that the incident took place somewhere in Mysore, adding that he had spoken to Mysore MP Pratap Sinha, who in turn informed him that an FIR has already been lodged and two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

“It is very unfortunate that during this time of crisis our people from #NE are being harassed. In connection with an incident that took place in Mysore, I spoke with MP Sh Pratap Simha, who assured to look into the matter. He informed that FIR filed & 2 arrested,” Sangma said in his post.

