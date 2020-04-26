Need to oppose Mamata’s ‘publicity over pandemic’ to save Bengal from Covid: Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, accusing of doing “publicity over pandemic”. (Source: Twitter/Babul Supriyo) Babul Supriyo took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, accusing of doing “publicity over pandemic”. (Source: Twitter/Babul Supriyo)

Accusing Mamata Banerjee of failing to tackle the spread of Covid-19 in West Bengal, Union Minister and West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo said that the Chief Minister’s ‘publicity over pandemic’ needs to be opposed in order to save the state from the virus.

“West Bengal govt’s failure in tackling Covid-19 in the state is out in the open. All of us have to unite and stand against Mamata Banerjee’s 1. Politics Over Lives 2. Publicity Over Pandemic, only then we will be able to save Bengal from corona,” Supriyo tweeted with a picture in which he along with five other leaders is seen wearing masks and holding placards against the ruling state government, with hashtag #SaveBengalFromCorona written on it.

As of now, West Bengal has reported 716 Covid-19 cases, including 18 deaths.

On Saturday, the two Inter-ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) wrote three more letters to West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, alleging a lack of cooperation and withholding information related to coronavirus. The Centre had sent the teams to review the state’s handling of the pandemic in Kolkata and its neighbouring areas, and north Bengal.

While two letters were written by Apurba Chandra, who heads the Kolkata team, another came from the north Bengal team. They reiterated their allegation that lockdown was not strictly followed in some parts.

“The IMCT has been in Kolkata since 10am on 20.04.2020. Four letters have been written by the IMCT to the state government till today. No response has been received to any of the letters. A hard copy of the presentation which was made on 23.04.2020 has also not been made available,” read one of the letters.

