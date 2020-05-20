Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: As curbs are eased, states brace for increase in Covid cases

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India News Live Updates: The total number of cases has crossed 1 lakh to reach 101,139, while the death toll rose to 3,163, as per latest figures. The doubling rate has gone up to 13.75 days

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2020 3:03:30 am
coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news, lockdown, lockdown guidelines, lockdown 4, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Students, IT proffesionals and labourers at the first special train to Kashmir that left from Pune amid lockdown 4.0

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As lockdown curbs are relaxed across the country, novel coronavirus cases are expected to shoot up, with the total number of cases having crossed 1 lakh by now to reach 101,139, while the death toll rose to 3,163, as per latest figures on Tuesday. The doubling rate has gone up to 13.75 days. There are only ten countries now with more cases than India.

While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 35,058 cases and 1,249 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern. Already fighting a surge in Covid-19 cases after the return of migrants, the Odisha government now faces the unique challenge of bracing for cyclone Amphan while keeping social distancing in mind.

Meanwhile, Kerala has added 139 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days but the government has ruled out community spread of the virus based on random testing done on 5,630 samples, of which only four tested positive. In Delhi, the heath department has red-flagged the fact that even though coronavirus cases are rising in the city (10,054), the number of containment zones is going down. Gujarat, with the second highest number of cases and deaths at 11,745 and 694 respectively, has the most number of people living in containment zones, 31 lakh, across the state.

As the global death toll of the novel coronavirus crosses 3,20,000, a resolution to probe the origin of the virus and to evaluate the role of the World Health Organisation was passed by an overwhelming support of around 130 countries including India at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Over 4.8 million people are infected with the virus worldwide, with the most number of fatalities in the United States (91,187), followed by the United Kingdom (35,422) and Italy (32,169).

Live Blog

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India News Live Updates: While Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, Odisha has emerged as a point of concern. In Delhi, despite an increase in cases, the number of containment zones is going down. Follow LIVE updates

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news, lockdown, lockdown guidelines, lockdown 4, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Relaxation during the Lockdown 4.0. Salesmen at a showroom in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Coronavirus India Live Updates:

The 100,000 milestone has been delayed by almost three weeks due to the lockdown, first imposed on March 24. Computer modeling projections early last month had shown that at the rate the disease was spreading in the country at that time, if no lockdown had been put in place, this milestone would be reached by the end of April, if not earlier.

It had taken India 14 days to travel from zero to hundred cases, from March 2 to March 15, if the first three cases discovered in Kerala on January 29 are discounted. In the next 14 days, that is on March 29, the number of infections had reached 1,000. From there to 10,000 took another 15 days, and at that rate, India seemed headed towards 100,000 cases by the end of April, if the disease was allowed to spread exponentially, entirely unchecked.

However, it was at that time that the lockdown started to show its impact, and the spread of infection slowed down considerably. At the end of April, there were less than 35,000 cases in India.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news, lockdown, lockdown guidelines, lockdown 4, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india Migrant workers wait at Kharadi for the special bus to their hometown in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states to allow plying of more trains to ferry migrant workers, adding that more clarity is needed about the departure of trains or buses. It also said that lack of clarity about running of trains, buses coupled with rumours is causing unrest amongst migrant workers.

The May 18 letter sent to all states by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) came in the backdrop of migrants continuing to hit the road due to limited availability of trains and buses.

It said, “District Authorities may be directed to request Ministry of Railways for running trains, where required and ensure that no migrant worker has to resort to walking on roads or railway tracks to reach his destination. As you may be aware, Area officers in Ministry of Home Affairs already assisting State Nodal officers and Railway Nodal officers in the movement of stranded labour. We would be happy to facilitate the process further.”

Meanwhile...

Global carbon emissions are set to see their steepest fall this year since World War II, thanks to unprecedented lockdown measures enforced around the world to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, coronavirus news, lockdown, lockdown guidelines, lockdown 4, covid 19 india, coronavirus live news, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus live news, coronavirus latest news in india, coronavirus live update, covid 19 tracker, india covid 19 tracker, covid 19 tracker live, corona cases in india, corona cases in india A man wearing a protective face mask walks in Rome, Italy, (Reuters photo)

The Center for International Climate and Environmental Research, in its evaluation of the pandemic’s effect on carbon missions, has predicted that emissions will fall between 4.2 and 7.5 per cent on last year, as against a rise of 1 per cent that was earlier predicted of 2020 before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In terms of a relative drop, you’d have to go back to the first half of the last century, around WWII. Certainly, in modern times, this is an unprecedented drop,” The New Scientist quoted Glen Peters of the research centre as saying.

But the decline in carbon emissions does not mean it would slow down climate change. “If emissions go down 5 per cent this year overall, given that climate change is a cumulative problem, it basically makes no difference at all,” Peter told the website. A 5% drop is equivalent to 0.001 degree Celsius less warming, he said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.