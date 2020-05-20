Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: As curbs are eased, states brace for increase in Covid cases

Coronavirus India Live Updates: As lockdown curbs are relaxed across the country, novel coronavirus cases are expected to shoot up, with the total number of cases having crossed 1 lakh by now to reach 101,139, while the death toll rose to 3,163, as per latest figures on Tuesday. The doubling rate has gone up to 13.75 days. There are only ten countries now with more cases than India.
While Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state with 35,058 cases and 1,249 deaths, Odisha is emerging as a point of concern. Already fighting a surge in Covid-19 cases after the return of migrants, the Odisha government now faces the unique challenge of bracing for cyclone Amphan while keeping social distancing in mind.
Meanwhile, Kerala has added 139 Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days but the government has ruled out community spread of the virus based on random testing done on 5,630 samples, of which only four tested positive. In Delhi, the heath department has red-flagged the fact that even though coronavirus cases are rising in the city (10,054), the number of containment zones is going down. Gujarat, with the second highest number of cases and deaths at 11,745 and 694 respectively, has the most number of people living in containment zones, 31 lakh, across the state.
As the global death toll of the novel coronavirus crosses 3,20,000, a resolution to probe the origin of the virus and to evaluate the role of the World Health Organisation was passed by an overwhelming support of around 130 countries including India at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. Over 4.8 million people are infected with the virus worldwide, with the most number of fatalities in the United States (91,187), followed by the United Kingdom (35,422) and Italy (32,169).