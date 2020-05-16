Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 85,000 cases, India crosses China tally; Trump says will ‘donate’ ventilators

US President Donald Trump has said he "stands with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic".(Source: White House)

Taking to Twitter, Trump said the country will donate ventilators to “our friends in India” as it “stands with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic.” The US is also cooperating with India on vaccine development, he said, adding “Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

Last month, Trump had warned India of retaliation if it does not supply the essential hydroxychloroquine drug to the US to treat COVID-19. India had subsequently revoked the export ban on HCQ and sent 29 million of the drug to the US.

Trump had then thanked PM Modi for his “strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity” in the fight against the new coronavirus.” He had further thanked India “and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ,” adding that it “will not be forgotten.”

Indians stranded in Singapore aboard a Singapore-Delhi Air India flight. (Twitter/India in Singapore)

The central government, meanwhile, is expected to take a call sometime over the next one week on when to resume flight operations. To this extent, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already reached out to various stakeholders including airlines, airports and ground-handling firms to begin laying the ground for restarting flights.

When will the flights start?

The government is learnt to have told airlines that the carriers and the customers will be given time of 10 days to make commercial and technical preparations before the green signal to restart flights is given. Consequently, senior officials in the government and airlines expect commercial scheduled flights to resume sometime during the next one month.

To what destinations will flights operate?

Initially, the repatriation mission being conducted by Air India is expected to be extended on domestic routes. Currently, only international passengers are flying on these flights. Once, sufficient number of repatriation flights are operated on domestic routes, other private airlines may be allowed to fly between airports that are situated in green zones. However, airlines have expressed concern that these airports may not provide necessary passenger loads for flights to be commercially viable. Most major centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, etc are still classified as red zones.