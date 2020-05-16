Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 85,000 cases, India crosses China tally; Trump says will ‘donate’ ventilators

Follow Us:
Published: May 16, 2020 2:27:46 am
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: Detailing the third tranche of the 20-lakh crore economic package to tide over the disruptions in the economy caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced relief measures with focus on infrastructure and building capacities in the agriculture and allied activities. The Finance Minister announced 11 measures for the agriculture sector. However, most of these measures are either in place already or the government has been discussing these for several years.

Meanwhile, as total number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed that of China, US President Donald Trump said the US will donate ventilators to India to help it fight the pandemic in the country. While the US has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths globally, India, with over 85,000 cases, has crossed China’s tally even as the death toll remains around 2,649.

China’s numbers have been rising at a snail’s pace for over two months now. The total infections in China had crossed 80,000 almost three months ago but further spread was controlled, almost overnight. The cases in India, on the other hand, still seem far from their peak. For the last few days, India has been reporting almost 4,000 cases every day.

There are now only ten countries which have more cases than India — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran. The total number of coronavirus cases globally have crossed 4.5 million, including over 3 lakh deaths. US has recorded the most number of deaths at 86,744, followed by UK (34,078) and Italy (31,610).

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India, Lockdown News Live Updates: US President Donald Trump has said the country will "donate" ventilators to India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Follow LIVE updates

Taking to Twitter, Trump said the country will donate ventilators to “our friends in India” as it “stands with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this pandemic.” The US is also cooperating with India on vaccine development, he said, adding “Together we will beat the invisible enemy!”

Last month, Trump had warned India of retaliation if it does not supply the essential hydroxychloroquine drug to the US to treat COVID-19. India had subsequently revoked the export ban on HCQ and sent 29 million of the drug to the US.

Trump had then thanked PM Modi for his “strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity” in the fight against the new coronavirus.” He had further thanked India “and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ,” adding that it “will not be forgotten.”

The central government, meanwhile, is expected to take a call sometime over the next one week on when to resume flight operations. To this extent, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has already reached out to various stakeholders including airlines, airports and ground-handling firms to begin laying the ground for restarting flights.

When will the flights start?

The government is learnt to have told airlines that the carriers and the customers will be given time of 10 days to make commercial and technical preparations before the green signal to restart flights is given. Consequently, senior officials in the government and airlines expect commercial scheduled flights to resume sometime during the next one month.

To what destinations will flights operate?

Initially, the repatriation mission being conducted by Air India is expected to be extended on domestic routes. Currently, only international passengers are flying on these flights. Once, sufficient number of repatriation flights are operated on domestic routes, other private airlines may be allowed to fly between airports that are situated in green zones. However, airlines have expressed concern that these airports may not provide necessary passenger loads for flights to be commercially viable. Most major centres such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, etc are still classified as red zones.

