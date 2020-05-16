Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 85,000 cases, India crosses China tally; Trump says will ‘donate’ ventilators

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India Live Updates: Detailing the third tranche of the 20-lakh crore economic package to tide over the disruptions in the economy caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Friday announced relief measures with focus on infrastructure and building capacities in the agriculture and allied activities. The Finance Minister announced 11 measures for the agriculture sector. However, most of these measures are either in place already or the government has been discussing these for several years.
Meanwhile, as total number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed that of China, US President Donald Trump said the US will donate ventilators to India to help it fight the pandemic in the country. While the US has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases and deaths globally, India, with over 85,000 cases, has crossed China’s tally even as the death toll remains around 2,649.
China’s numbers have been rising at a snail’s pace for over two months now. The total infections in China had crossed 80,000 almost three months ago but further spread was controlled, almost overnight. The cases in India, on the other hand, still seem far from their peak. For the last few days, India has been reporting almost 4,000 cases every day.
There are now only ten countries which have more cases than India — the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Brazil, France, Germany, Turkey and Iran. The total number of coronavirus cases globally have crossed 4.5 million, including over 3 lakh deaths. US has recorded the most number of deaths at 86,744, followed by UK (34,078) and Italy (31,610).