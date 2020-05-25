Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID19
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Domestic flight operations resume today; Maharashtra tally crosses 50,000

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker, India Lockdown News Live Updates: According to the latest updates by Home Ministry, the total number of Coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,31,868 and toll at 3,867.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 25, 2020 1:36:22 am
After a hiatus of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, India opens up its domestic flight operations Monday. As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday listed out its guidelines for travels by flights, trains or buses within the country, mentioning that the states could develop their own protocol, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh announced their respective measures for passengers arriving at their airports.

Most of the state governments decided to put the passengers arriving from other states in institutional quarantine of seven to 14 days. Others made home quarantine for a fortnight mandatory for the travellers. Despite being vocal against resumption of domestic flights, Maharashtra — which is the worst hit by Covid-19 — allowed Mumbai airport to handle 50 domestic flights per day.

With the state’s tally hitting 50,000 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a possible extension of lockdown in Maharashtra after May 31, saying that it had been wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and that it could not be lifted all at once. According to the latest updates, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,31,868 and toll at 3,867. Globally, over 5.5 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 3.4 lakh deaths.

Live Blog

Coronavirus India LIVE: Domestic flight operations resume today; Maharashtra tally crosses 50,000

01:36 (IST)25 May 2020
Pune: Anandnagar slums see over 100 cases

Days after the state government declared Pimpri-Chinchwad a non-red zone, the industrial city continues to see a spike in Covid-19 cases with Anandnagar slums emerging as a hotspot. The rapid spread of infection in the slum has raised concern among PCMC officials, who are busy devising new strategies to bring the situation under control.

On Saturday, Anandnagar slums reported 26 positive cases. And on Sunday, 37 more tested positive, taking the tally of cases to 107. The figure is the highest for any suburb or slum of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Read more here

Meanwhile, MoHFW made it mandatory for stranded Indians arriving from abroad to check into institutional quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, followed by seven days of home isolation. Specifying guidelines for the international arrivals, the ministry said that before boarding, all the travellers would have to give an undertaking that they would stick to the above rule to ensure least chances of transmission.

Exceptions will be given in a few cases — human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years of age. They will be asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

All passengers arriving would also be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. At the time of boarding the flight or ship, all the asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board after thermal screening. A list of dos and don’ts would also be provided along with the ticket by the agencies they were travelling with.

Cansino Biologics claims success in human trials; Indian vaccine unlikely in a year

Days after US biotechnology company Moderna Inc reported successful results from its experimental vaccine for Covid-19, a second breakthrough has been made in China, with Cansino Biologics Inc saying the vaccine appeared to be safe and might protect people from the novel coronavirus.

Coming to India, PTI reported experts were of the view that research in the country on a Covid-19 vaccine was still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough was not likely within a year. Presently, while Zydus Cadila is working on two vaccines, Serum Institute, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, and Mynvax are developing one vaccine each.

India coronavirus numbers explained: Slowdown in some trouble spots

While India continues to add more and more number of new novel Coronavirus infections every day, a definite slowdown is observable in some of the earlier troubled states.

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have more than 6,000 confirmed cases each and are still contributing a significant number of new cases, but there is a noticeable decline in their growth rates for the last couple of weeks. Their growth rates have fallen comfortably below the national level.

