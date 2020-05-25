Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Domestic flight operations resume today; Maharashtra tally crosses 50,000

After a hiatus of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, India opens up its domestic flight operations Monday. As the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday listed out its guidelines for travels by flights, trains or buses within the country, mentioning that the states could develop their own protocol, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh announced their respective measures for passengers arriving at their airports.
Most of the state governments decided to put the passengers arriving from other states in institutional quarantine of seven to 14 days. Others made home quarantine for a fortnight mandatory for the travellers. Despite being vocal against resumption of domestic flights, Maharashtra — which is the worst hit by Covid-19 — allowed Mumbai airport to handle 50 domestic flights per day.
With the state’s tally hitting 50,000 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted at a possible extension of lockdown in Maharashtra after May 31, saying that it had been wrong to impose the lockdown suddenly and that it could not be lifted all at once. According to the latest updates, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stood at 1,31,868 and toll at 3,867. Globally, over 5.5 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus, including 3.4 lakh deaths.
Days after the state government declared Pimpri-Chinchwad a non-red zone, the industrial city continues to see a spike in Covid-19 cases with Anandnagar slums emerging as a hotspot. The rapid spread of infection in the slum has raised concern among PCMC officials, who are busy devising new strategies to bring the situation under control.
On Saturday, Anandnagar slums reported 26 positive cases. And on Sunday, 37 more tested positive, taking the tally of cases to 107. The figure is the highest for any suburb or slum of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Read more here