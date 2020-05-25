Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Domestic flight operations resume today; Maharashtra tally crosses 50,000

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) Swargate set to start its services in Pimpri-Chinchwad and suburban areas outside Pune city limits with 50 per cent capacity (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Meanwhile, MoHFW made it mandatory for stranded Indians arriving from abroad to check into institutional quarantine for 14 days at their own expense, followed by seven days of home isolation. Specifying guidelines for the international arrivals, the ministry said that before boarding, all the travellers would have to give an undertaking that they would stick to the above rule to ensure least chances of transmission.

Exceptions will be given in a few cases — human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years of age. They will be asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

All passengers arriving would also be advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. At the time of boarding the flight or ship, all the asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board after thermal screening. A list of dos and don’ts would also be provided along with the ticket by the agencies they were travelling with.

A woman and her daughter at Guru Nanak Dev Stadium in Ludhiana for screening before boarding train from railway station.

Cansino Biologics claims success in human trials; Indian vaccine unlikely in a year

Days after US biotechnology company Moderna Inc reported successful results from its experimental vaccine for Covid-19, a second breakthrough has been made in China, with Cansino Biologics Inc saying the vaccine appeared to be safe and might protect people from the novel coronavirus.

Coming to India, PTI reported experts were of the view that research in the country on a Covid-19 vaccine was still at a nascent stage and any concrete breakthrough was not likely within a year. Presently, while Zydus Cadila is working on two vaccines, Serum Institute, Biological E, Bharat Biotech, Indian Immunologicals, and Mynvax are developing one vaccine each.

India coronavirus numbers explained: Slowdown in some trouble spots

While India continues to add more and more number of new novel Coronavirus infections every day, a definite slowdown is observable in some of the earlier troubled states.

Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have more than 6,000 confirmed cases each and are still contributing a significant number of new cases, but there is a noticeable decline in their growth rates for the last couple of weeks. Their growth rates have fallen comfortably below the national level.