Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA revises lockdown exemptions, Noida closes border with Delhi

Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the nationwide lockdown, including opening of shops selling school books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and several public utilities.
The country has recorded 18,985 cases so far, including 603 deaths and 3,259 recoveries. Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 77, and Madhya Pradesh at 76. The ICMR has asked states not to use the serological COVID-19 tests for the next two days, pending field validation by its teams. This, after states complained that the rapid antibody test kits are showing varying levels of accuracy.
Amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre is in a tussle with the West Bengal government, with the former opposing Inter-Ministerial Central Teams’ visit to certain Covid-19-affected districts. The MHA has written to the state, stating that the Centre’s orders are binding on it. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation.
With the COVID-19 pandemic set to trigger economic recession, US president Donald Trump said he will “temporarily suspend” immigration into the country, a move that can have potential repercussions for Indians living and working in the country. It remains to be seen what category of visas will be suspended, and what will be the cut-off date. Globally, more than 2.5 million people have been infected with the virus, and 175,621 have died, with most fatalities recorded from US (43,796), followed by Spain (21,282) and Italy (24,648).