Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA revises lockdown exemptions, Noida closes border with Delhi

COVID-19 Tracker LIVE | Coronavirus India & World Latest News Updates: The ICMR has asked states not to use the serological COVID-19 tests for the next two days, pending field validation by its teams.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 22, 2020 1:50:30 am
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Tracker India LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued new guidelines for the nationwide lockdown, including opening of shops selling school books and electric fans, services of bedside attendants of senior citizens and several public utilities.

The country has recorded 18,985 cases so far, including 603 deaths and 3,259 recoveries. Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 77, and Madhya Pradesh at 76. The ICMR has asked states not to use the serological COVID-19 tests for the next two days, pending field validation by its teams. This, after states complained that the rapid antibody test kits are showing varying levels of accuracy.

Amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Centre is in a tussle with the West Bengal government, with the former opposing Inter-Ministerial Central Teams’ visit to certain Covid-19-affected districts. The MHA has written to the state, stating that the Centre’s orders are binding on it. Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration banned the movement of people between Noida and Delhi, except for those involved in COVID-19-related services and goods transportation.

With the COVID-19 pandemic set to trigger economic recession, US president Donald Trump said he will “temporarily suspend” immigration into the country, a move that can have potential repercussions for Indians living and working in the country. It remains to be seen what category of visas will be suspended, and what will be the cut-off date. Globally, more than 2.5 million people have been infected with the virus, and 175,621 have died, with most fatalities recorded from US (43,796), followed by Spain (21,282) and Italy (24,648).

COVID-19 Tracker LIVE | Coronavirus India & World Latest News Updates: The country has recorded 18,985 cases so far, including 603 deaths and 3,259 recoveries. Maharashtra tops the tally with 232 fatalities. Follow LIVE updates

Despite accounting for a fifth of the world’s population (21 per cent), the eight SAARC nations — India, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan — account for just 1.28 per cent of the world total of 24,80,503 coronavirus cases. In terms of fatalities, the SAARC total is nearly half a percentage point (0.54 per cent) or 937 of the total of 1,70,397 people who have died of the infection worldwide, according to data by worldometers.

The SAARC countries have recorded much lower infection rates in the region compared to the worst affected countries, including the US, Italy, Spain, the UK, Iran and China.

Explained: To do rapid tests, or not to

Amid the growth of cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), states have started to look at “rapid tests” — serological or blood tests — as an alternative to the longer, swab-based tests routinely being used. On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday advised states not to use rapid test kits for the next two days, saying it would issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipment.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen. Serology-based tests analyse the serum component of whole blood. The serum includes antibodies to specific components of pathogens, called antigens. These antigens are recognized by the immune system as foreign and are targeted by the immune response.”

The serological test screens the plasma for antibodies that the body develops against the virus. It takes less than 30 minutes. It is important to note, however, that the PCR test is capable of identifying infection at an earlier stage. Only after the antibodies have developed, which takes several days, can the serological test come in. And even for serological tests, the positives will have to go through the PCR filter.

Fund-starved Punjab goes for cost-cutting: fuel entitlement slashed by 25%

Facing a critical fiscal situation, the fund crunched Punjab government Tuesday announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including an immediate 25 per cent reduction in existing entitlements for petroleum product expenses of all government departments, except the frontline departments of Health, Medical Education, Police, Food and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the CM has asked the health department to prepare a comprehensive budget for COVID related expenditure.

