Coronavirus LIVE Updates: MHA revises lockdown exemptions, Noida closes border with Delhi

Despite accounting for a fifth of the world’s population (21 per cent), the eight SAARC nations — India, Pakistan, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan — account for just 1.28 per cent of the world total of 24,80,503 coronavirus cases. In terms of fatalities, the SAARC total is nearly half a percentage point (0.54 per cent) or 937 of the total of 1,70,397 people who have died of the infection worldwide, according to data by worldometers.

The SAARC countries have recorded much lower infection rates in the region compared to the worst affected countries, including the US, Italy, Spain, the UK, Iran and China.

Amid the growth of cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), states have started to look at “rapid tests” — serological or blood tests — as an alternative to the longer, swab-based tests routinely being used. On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday advised states not to use rapid test kits for the next two days, saying it would issue an advisory after their teams carry out field validation of these equipment.

According to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, “Serology tests are blood-based tests that can be used to identify whether people have been exposed to a particular pathogen. Serology-based tests analyse the serum component of whole blood. The serum includes antibodies to specific components of pathogens, called antigens. These antigens are recognized by the immune system as foreign and are targeted by the immune response.”

The serological test screens the plasma for antibodies that the body develops against the virus. It takes less than 30 minutes. It is important to note, however, that the PCR test is capable of identifying infection at an earlier stage. Only after the antibodies have developed, which takes several days, can the serological test come in. And even for serological tests, the positives will have to go through the PCR filter.

Facing a critical fiscal situation, the fund crunched Punjab government Tuesday announced a series of cost-cutting measures, including an immediate 25 per cent reduction in existing entitlements for petroleum product expenses of all government departments, except the frontline departments of Health, Medical Education, Police, Food and Agriculture.

In its fight against coronavirus, Punjab has started a door-to-door drive in hotspots and few other districts to check the residents with suspicious symptoms. (Express photo/Jaipal Singh)

Meanwhile, the CM has asked the health department to prepare a comprehensive budget for COVID related expenditure.

