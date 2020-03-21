Clapping won’t help daily wagers, big financial package need of hour: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands huge economic package from the central government to tide over the crisis. Coronavirus pandemic: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands huge economic package from the central government to tide over the crisis.

Stating that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is mounting a “severe attack on the fragile economy”, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi called on the central government to announce a huge economic package to help the people tide over the crisis.

“Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on our fragile economy. Small, medium businessmen and daily wage workers are the worst affected. Clapping won’t help them. Today, a huge economic package is needed such as cash help, tax breaks and debt repayment. Take quick steps,” the Wayanad MP tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोनावायरस हमारी नाज़ुक अर्थव्यवस्था पर एक कड़ा प्रहार है। छोटे, मध्यम व्यवसायी और दिहाड़ी मजदूर इससे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं। ताली बजाने से उन्हें मदद नहीं मिलेगी। आज नकद मदद, टैक्स ब्रेक और कर्ज अदायगी पर रोक जैसे एक बड़े आर्थिक पैकेज की जरुरत है।

तुरतं कदम उठाये! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2020

The Congress leader’s comments came even as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases swelled to 298, including 22 who have recovered and four deaths.

Gandhi’s remarks also come days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm. The Prime Minister had also urged people to thank doctors, media and providers of other essential services for five minutes at 5 pm by ringing bells, clapping or other means.

Several state governments have tightened the lockdown to check the spread of the virus after the Union government barred all international commercial passenger flights from landing in India for a week.

On Friday, the United Kingdom government had announced that it would pay 80 per cent of wages for employees not working, up to 2,500 pounds a month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd