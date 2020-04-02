Cong slams Haryana CM and his deputy for photo on hand sanitisers; faces heat in Punjab

Sanitiser bottles in Haryana Sanitiser bottles in Haryana

NEWLY-ELECTED RAJYA Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Wednesday accused the BJP-JJP government in Haryana of trying to derive political mileage out of the COVID-19 pandemic as photographs of hand sanitiser bottles bearing pictures of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala went viral on social media.

Photos of food packets bearing ‘Modi kit’ stickers are also doing the rounds on social media.

“Even during a national health emergency, these leaders of the state are busy milking it for their political motives. The decision to put labels with Mr Khattar and Mr Chautala’s photos led to further delay in distributing sanitisers to the people, especially at a time when they have been hit hard by an acute shortage,” Hooda said.

He further said, “I have credible information that the distillers making these sanitizer bottles were forced to put stickers with these pictures and they were threatened that if they do not do so, their stocks shall not be lifted. This pressure from the government led to a delay of at least two-three days, especially when even the printing press are also closed these days.”

Reacting to various reports in this regard going viral on social media, Khattar tweeted, “Meri foto lage hue hand sanitiser ka maamla meri jaankari mein aaya hai. Coronavirus jaisi aapda ke samay mein jab samaaj ekjut hokar lar raha hai tab aise vishyon par charcha karne ka koi auchitya nahi hai. Is prakaar ke karya ko main uchit nahi samajhta. Satark rahein, surakshit rahein (I have learnt about hand sanitisers bearing my pictures. At a time when society is fighting the pandemic together, there is no significance in discussing such issues. I do not consider such a thing correct. Stay alert, stay safe)”.

“Ever since this crisis hit our nation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the entire nation to stand together in the fight against this pandemic, you can see the Congress party’s or my own response. We tried our best to support the government, be it in raising resources, creating awareness or appealing to people to follow each and every instruction issued by the government. But this kind of a political propaganda…that too during a health emergency, is not correct,” Hooda said.

“BJP-JJP thinks this it is not a health emergency but their political rally. They are deriving political mileage out of this health emergency. After hand sanitisers, now will politicians’ pictures be pasted on face masks?” the Congress leader tweeted, tagging a picture of a hand sanitiser bottle bearing pictures of Khattar and Dushyant.

Akali Dal condemns Capt photo on relief material

Shiromani Akali Dal Wednesday termed as “very unfortunate” photos of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on bags containing relief material of atta, dal and sugar and on sanitiser bottles being distributed among the people during the curfew and lockdown.

In a video, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “It was very unfortunate that politics was being played in the relief material distribution with photos of CM on bag and sanitiser bottles.”

Cheema said “time was wasted” in printing the photos of CM on relief material bags and sanitiser bottles. “This clearly showed the intention of the government that the priority is not providing relief, but doing politics.”

