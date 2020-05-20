Senior doctors at Amritsar GMC spar over ‘slip’ in safety protocols at Covid ward

In the letter, the principal also warned doctors and staff that in case they don’t wear PPEs, they will not be entitled for benefits under the Accidental Loss of Life Due to COVID-19 Related Duty Scheme. In the letter, the principal also warned doctors and staff that in case they don’t wear PPEs, they will not be entitled for benefits under the Accidental Loss of Life Due to COVID-19 Related Duty Scheme.

Amid the unfolding pandemic, two senior doctors at Amritsar’s Government Medical College have been sparring over an alleged slip up by on-duty staff in following safety protocols in the Covid ward.

After GMC principal, Dr Sujata Sharma, wrote a letter Monday pointing out that doctors in the isolation ward were allegedly not wearing PPE kits during one of her rounds, the head of Medicine Department, Dr Shivcharan, has accused her of hurting the morale of the staff rather than making efforts to boost it.

Dr Shivcharan’s response to the principal’s letter said that he had conducted probe into the allegation by Dr Sujata Sharma.

“Resident doctors are working in Covid-19 ward with PPE kits on their bodies. I have conducted a proper probe into your letter and I have come to know that it was shift changing time when you made a round of the Covid-19 ward. Doctors and medical staff were either leaving or joining shift. Still, I have issued strict instructions to work only while wearing PPE kits. I have issued such instructions in past also,” read a letter by Dr Shivcharan.

Principal’s letter had created resentment among the staff as it was issued on the day when a junior doctor of surgery department had tested positive for the Covid-19. It was first case of doctor testing positive in this dedicated Covid hospital.

In the letter, the principal also warned doctors and staff that in case they don’t wear PPEs, they will not be entitled for benefits under the Accidental Loss of Life Due to COVID-19 Related Duty Scheme.

In his response to the principal, Dr Shivcharan wrote, “Doctors and staff of Medicine Department have been working tirelessly to fight Covid-19 and giving their services. They have been fighting at the forefront against this pandemic….You have also written about accidental policy and it has also disappointed the doctors and the staff. Being head of the institute, you should make efforts to boost morale of staff instead of hurting it.”

