Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 1.4 lakh new Covid-19 infections, 1,072 fatalities

Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India has recorded a single-day rise of 1,49,394 Covid-19 infections and 1,072 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s tally of cases to 4,19,52,712, and death toll to 5,00,055.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in country has declined to 14,35,569, according to a Union Health Ministry update.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development because samples of BA.2 may not be spotted as a form of Omicron. The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace Omicron’s more common “original” BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official.