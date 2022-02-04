scorecardresearch
Friday, February 04, 2022
Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 1.4 lakh new Covid-19 infections, 1,072 fatalities

Covid-19 Active Cases India Feb 4 Latest Updates, Omicron Cases in India, Coronavirus NeoCov New Strain, Coronavirus 3rd Wave, Covid-19 Vaccine Dose Status, Omicron Corona Today LIVE Updates: The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, said a World Health Organisation scientist.

Updated: February 4, 2022 10:26:20 am
Coronavirus Omicron India Live News: India has recorded a single-day rise of 1,49,394 Covid-19 infections and 1,072 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing India’s tally of cases to 4,19,52,712, and death toll to 5,00,055.

Meanwhile, the number of active Covid-19 cases in country has declined to 14,35,569, according to a Union Health Ministry update.

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development because samples of BA.2 may not be spotted as a form of Omicron. The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace Omicron’s more common “original” BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official.

10:18 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Active Covid-19 cases in country dip to 14,35,569

India added 1,49,394 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total virus tally to 4,19,52,712, while the active cases further declined to 14,35,569, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,00,055 with 1,072 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 3.42 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 95.39 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 98,352 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.27 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.03 per cent, according to the ministry. (PTI)

10:15 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Omicron sub-variant BA.2 harder to identify, found in 5 African nations, says WHO

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron has been found in five African countries, a World Health Organisation scientist said on Thursday, adding she was concerned about the development because samples of BA.2 may not be spotted as a form of Omicron.

The BA.2 sub-variant has begun to replace Omicron's more common "original" BA.1 variant in countries such as Denmark. Data from there suggests no difference in disease severity, according to another WHO official.

"BA.2 ... has been reported in five countries, that is Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Senegal as well as South Africa," Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi told an online media briefing. "We are very concerned," she said, adding that BA.2 was proving hard to identify because it was not always picked up by the S-Gene Target Failure criterion, which is used to distinguish the original Omicron from other variants. (Reuters)

10:12 (IST)04 Feb 2022
Europe entering ''plausible endgame'' to Covid pandemic, says WHO

The director of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said on Thursday the continent is now entering a "plausible endgame" to the pandemic and that the number of coronavirus deaths is starting to plateau.

Even if another variant emerges, Dr. Hans Kluge said health authorities in Europe should be able to keep it in check, provided immunisation and boosting efforts continue, along with other public health interventions. He said, however, this demands "a drastic and uncompromising increase in vaccine sharing across borders," saying vaccines must be provided to everyone across Europe and beyond. (AP)

Fight against coronavirus, two years on

The pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 has continued to haunt humanity over the last two years, and has created panic, anxiety, economic disruption, and a compromised ability to learn. It has also raised concerns about many long-term impacts of Long Covid and mental health, which may be hard to measure.

In a swift response, several safe and efficacious vaccines were developed within a year. But the almost simultaneous emergence of more infectious variants of concern — Alpha, Beta and Gamma — in locations across Europe, Africa and Latin America, underscored the complexities and threat from the virus worldwide. Soon after another ‘fitter’, highly infectious, fast replicating and lethal variant called Delta emerged, superseded all circulating ones and drove the waves of the pandemic throughout the planet. And just when things appeared to be settle down, another very highly mutated and fast-replicating variant, Omicron, first detected in South Africa, began to sweep through Europe and the US, and is currently spreading all over the world. The US and European countries, with their populations vaccinated, have recorded higher numbers of new cases since the pandemic began.

