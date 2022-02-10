Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: WHO says possibility of new variants high; 1 crore teens vaccinated says Health Minister

scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 10, 2022 8:35:22 am
Healthcare worker takes swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test at East Delhi in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The World Health Organization officials have warned that the possibility of a new Covid-19 variant is high. On Tuesday, WHO Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron. “Omicron is the latest variant of concern. It will not be the last variant of concern that WHO will speak about. The next one, you know, that will come hopefully, it will take some time to get there. But with the level of intensity of spread, the possibility that we will have other variants is really high,” she said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that over one crore children in the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated in India.

In Tamil Nadu, the health department said on Wednesday that 87 per cent of those above 18 years old in the state had antibodies against the coronavirus. The findings are from a seroprevalence survey conducted in December 2021 by 1,076 teams of 30 members each who examined 32,245 people in the rural and urban areas of the state.

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a school in New Delhi, Monday. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

AIIMS stops testing patients for Covid before admission, surgeries

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Wednesday discontinued routine testing of patients for Covid-19 before hospitalisation and surgeries. “In accordance with current ICMR national guidelines, it has been decided to discontinue with the routine Covid-19 testing prior to inpatient hospitalisation (regular as well as day care) and also prior to any minor or major surgical, interventional, and non-interventional procedures and imagings in clinically asymptomatic people,” read the communication from the medical superintendent of the hospital Dr D K Sharma.

The new guidelines were released by the Indian Council of Medical Research one month ago and did away with testing of asymptomatic patients in need of other surgeries and procedures. It also did away with testing on demand for asymptomatic persons, leading to a drop in the number of tests in the capital.

Can you get long Covid after an infection with Omicron?

It’s too early to know for sure, but many doctors believe it’s possible to have long-term effects from the omicron variant of the virus.

Long Covid is usually diagnosed many weeks after a bout with Covid-19. Any long-lasting effects typically appear about 90 days after symptoms of the initial infection go away, Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization said this week.

Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of Covid-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long Covid. Symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, anxiety and other problems. The lingering illness is more likely if you’ve been hospitalized with Covid-19, but research shows it can happen even after a mild infection.

