Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates: WHO says possibility of new variants high; 1 crore teens vaccinated says Health Minister

Coronavirus News Live Updates: The World Health Organization officials have warned that the possibility of a new Covid-19 variant is high. On Tuesday, WHO Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said that the global health agency is tracking four different versions of Omicron. “Omicron is the latest variant of concern. It will not be the last variant of concern that WHO will speak about. The next one, you know, that will come hopefully, it will take some time to get there. But with the level of intensity of spread, the possibility that we will have other variants is really high,” she said.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that over one crore children in the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated in India.
In Tamil Nadu, the health department said on Wednesday that 87 per cent of those above 18 years old in the state had antibodies against the coronavirus. The findings are from a seroprevalence survey conducted in December 2021 by 1,076 teams of 30 members each who examined 32,245 people in the rural and urban areas of the state.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on Covid-19.